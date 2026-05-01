Maharashtra Census 2027 Self-Enumeration Off To Strong Start: Over 64,600 Citizens Submit Details Online On Day One

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (L) & Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (R) |

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded a strong start to the self-enumeration phase of Census of India 2027, with over 64,600 people completing their details online on the first day, according to data from the Census Management & Monitoring System (CMMS) portal.

Historic Initiative

The self-enumeration process, introduced for the first time in India’s census history, was launched across the state on Maharashtra Day. The initiative allows citizens to independently submit their household information online, marking a significant shift towards digital data collection.

Leading by example, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari participated in the exercise on the opening day. Several district guardian ministers also joined, highlighting the importance of the initiative.

Governor's Appeal

Appealing to citizens, Governor Varma described the census as a vital national exercise and urged widespread participation under the theme “Our Census, Our Development.” Principal Census Officer Dr. Nirupama J. Dange said the self-enumeration process takes around ten minutes, adding that nearly 2.6 lakh staff will be deployed across the state for the census.

CM's Statement

Chief Minister Fadnavis termed the first-ever digital census “historic” and encouraged citizens to take part actively. He noted that the process can be completed conveniently through the official portal by answering 33 questions from home. “Let us act as responsible citizens and contribute to the nation’s progress by participating in this exercise,” he said after completing his own self-enumeration.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde inaugurated the process in Thane district, while Gadkari completed his self-enumeration in Nagpur, both urging citizens to cooperate.

Officials said self-enumeration, though optional, will be available in Maharashtra from May 1 to May 15, ahead of the house-listing phase. The digital census aims to ensure faster, more accurate, and secure data collection.

The 2027 exercise marks the 16th census in India and the eighth since Independence, with technology playing a central role in enhancing efficiency and public participation.

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CM's Statement