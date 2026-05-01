Panvel Municipal Corporation Hosts Cultural Programme To Mark Maharashtra Day, Labour Day, And Buddha Purnima

The Panvel Municipal Corporation organised a cultural programme to mark Maharashtra Day, Labour Day and Buddha Purnima at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha on Thursday. |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation organised a cultural programme to mark Maharashtra Day, Labour Day and Buddha Purnima at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha on Thursday.

Mayor's Address

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Nitin Patil said the progressive idas of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar continue to inspire younger generations, with various competitions held during Ambedkar Jayanti helping to spread his message among students.

Prizes were distributed to winners of these competitions, and officials involved in organising the celebrations were felicitated. Leader of the House Prakash Binedar noted that a grand Ambedkar Jayanti procession was organised by the civic body for the first time in the city’s history.

Historic First

The event featured a cultural presentation titled “Priya Amucha Maharashtra”, where a troupe of 51 artists showcased Maharashtra’s folk traditions and paid tribute to icons such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule through music and performances.

Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam, Opposition Leader Arvind Mhatre, along with corporators, senior civic officials, teachers, students and citizens attended the programme in large numbers.

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