FDA Clears Food Samples In Pydhonie Family Tragedy: No Adulteration Found In Biryani, Watermelon, Rice, Or Chicken | File Pic & AI

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration Maharashtra has found no evidence of adulteration in the 11 food samples collected from the family’s residence. The samples included biryani, watermelon, water from an earthen pot and refrigerator, raw and cooked rice, raw and cooked chicken, dates, and spices.

Official Confirmation

A senior FDA official confirmed that the analysis conducted at the department’s laboratory did not detect any adulteration in the collected items.

The FDA took immediate cognisance of the incident after it was reported and promptly initiated an inquiry. Food inspectors were deputed to coordinate with the police during the investigation. The samples examined primarily consisted of leftover food and fruits recovered from the residence.

Conclusion

The incident occurred on the morning of April 27, when the Pydhonie area was shaken by the deaths. The family had reportedly consumed a late-night meal of biryani and watermelon, after which their condition deteriorated rapidly. However, the FDA did not find any adulteration in the food items collected.

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