Karnala Bird Sanctuary Wildlife Census Begins May 1 With 24-Hour Monitoring, Trap Cameras, And Three Watch Towers

Karnala Bird Sanctuary | File

Preparations for the annual wildlife census at the well-known Karnala Bird Sanctuary in Panvel taluka have been completed, with authorities gearing up for a 24-hour monitoring exercise on May 1.

Methodology

As part of the initiative, three machans (watch towers) have been set up at key water sources, and trap cameras have been installed to capture animal movement. The census will be carried out with the participation of forest department officials, members of social organisations, and trained snake rescuers.

According to Range Forest Officer Narayan Rathod, three teams will be deployed for the exercise. Eighteen staff members and volunteers will conduct round-the-clock observation from machans erected at Mayur Bandhara, the pond near the information centre, and an artificial waterhole at Apta.

Bird Diversity

The sanctuary continues to serve as a safe habitat for a wide variety of bird species. Recent observations have recorded over 50 species, including leafbirds, magpie robins, green pigeons, kingfishers, drongos, Indian pittas, coucals, hornbills, lapwings, and brown wood owls. This diversity indicates that Karnala remains an important refuge for both resident and migratory birds.

However, concerns have been raised about declining sightings of certain wildlife. While smaller animals such as squirrels and civets are still spotted during waterhole counts, larger species like leopards, barking deer, and hares are now rarely seen.

Forest officials and observers attribute this trend to increasing human interference in and around the sanctuary. The rise of farmhouse developments in recent years, coupled with deforestation and habitat disturbance, has begun to threaten the region’s natural ecosystem.

Experts warn that the shrinking natural habitat is directly impacting wildlife populations, with species like the leopard—once more commonly sighted—now becoming increasingly rare in the area.

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