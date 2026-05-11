Kewal Kiran Clothing Q4 Profit Rises 14% To ₹34.5 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹1,200 Crore

For the full financial year, the apparel maker reported revenue from operations of Rupees 1,212.8 crore, registering a 20.9 percent increase over Rupees 1,002.8 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd (KKCL) reported a 14.2 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rupees 34.5 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by double-digit revenue growth and improved operating performance across brands. Revenue from operations for the March quarter rose 12.4 percent to Rupees 323.8 crore from Rupees 288.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while EBITDA increased 18.4 percent to Rupees 61.7 crore. Sequentially, revenue improved from Rupees 301.1 crore in Q3 FY26, although profit moderated from Rupees 37.9 crore.

Gross profit during the quarter increased 17.5 percent to Rupees 132.8 crore compared with Rupees 113 crore in Q4 FY25, with gross margin expanding to 41 percent from 39.2 percent a year ago. EBITDA margin improved to 19.1 percent from 18.1 percent in the year-ago quarter, though it moderated from 20.9 percent reported in Q3 FY26. PAT margin stood at 10.7 percent against 10.4 percent in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the apparel maker reported revenue from operations of Rupees 1,212.8 crore, registering a 20.9 percent increase over Rupees 1,002.8 crore in FY25. EBITDA for the year rose 24.8 percent to Rupees 237.9 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 19.6 percent from 19 percent in the previous year. Annual PAT grew 2.1 percent to Rupees 152.3 crore from Rupees 149.2 crore in FY25. The company noted that FY25 profitability had included one-time gains from sale of shares through IPO-OFS and fair value gains on shares of Baazar Style Retail Ltd, impacting year-on-year comparison.

KKCL said execution of its “Vision 2028” strategy and focused distribution expansion supported performance across brands during FY26. The company highlighted strong traction in Kraus Casuals, which delivered high double-digit sales growth and EBITDA margins above 21 percent during the year following its acquisition.

The company expanded its retail footprint with 666 exclusive brand outlets and a network of more than 80 distributors covering over 3,000 multi-brand outlets across India. Management said investments in brand building, exclusive stores, and large-format retail presence continued during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and audited consolidated financial highlights and is not investment advice.