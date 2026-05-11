Hariyana Ventures Q4 Profit Jumps 135% To ₹39.8 Lakh As Revenue Activity Revives

For the full financial year FY26, Hariyana Ventures posted total income of Rupees 82.27 lakh compared with Rupees 59.39 lakh in FY25. |

Mumbai: Hariyana Ventures Ltd reported a 135 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 39.82 lakh in Q4 FY26, aided by a sharp rise in operational income and lower overall expenses. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rupees 16.92 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income for the March quarter surged to Rupees 60.03 lakh from Rupees 3.32 lakh a year earlier, while sequentially it rose sharply from Rupees 3.55 lakh reported in Q3 FY26.

Rise In Operational Revenue And Profit After Tax

Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rupees 57 lakh against nil operational revenue in both Q3 FY26 and Q4 FY25. Total expenses for the quarter came in at Rupees 5.70 lakh compared with Rupees 8.86 lakh in the year-ago period, although they increased from Rupees 3.99 lakh in the December quarter. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 54.32 lakh in Q4 FY26 from a loss of Rupees 5.54 lakh in Q4 FY25 and a marginal loss of Rupees 0.43 lakh in Q3 FY26.

Company's Deferred Tax Expense

The company’s deferred tax expense for the quarter stood at Rupees 14.50 lakh against a deferred tax gain of Rupees 22.49 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings per share for the March quarter improved to Rupees 6.86 from Rupees 2.92 in Q4 FY25 and a negative Rupees 0.12 in the preceding quarter. Other expenses during the quarter declined to Rupees 2.26 lakh from Rupees 6.63 lakh a year earlier, while finance costs fell to Rupees 0.20 lakh from Rupees 0.51 lakh.

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Turnaround In Annual Profitability

For the full financial year FY26, Hariyana Ventures posted total income of Rupees 82.27 lakh compared with Rupees 59.39 lakh in FY25. The company reported a net profit of Rupees 44.63 lakh for FY26 against a net loss of Rupees 32.60 lakh in the previous financial year, marking a turnaround in annual profitability. Total comprehensive income for FY26 stood at Rupees 74.83 lakh compared with a loss of Rupees 28.59 lakh in FY25.

The board also approved the appointment of M/s Shubham Bajhal & Associates as internal auditor for FY27. The statutory auditor issued an unmodified opinion on the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited standalone financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.