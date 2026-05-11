PVR INOX Swings To ₹186 Crore Q4 Profit On Exceptional Gain, Revenue Rises 26%

For the full year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 16.6 percent to Rupees 6,646.2 crore from Rupees 5,699.9 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: PVR INOX Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rupees 186.4 crore in Q4 FY26 against a loss of Rupees 125.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, aided by an exceptional gain from the sale of subsidiary Zea Maize Private Ltd. Revenue from operations for the March quarter rose 25.8 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,547.3 crore from Rupees 1,229.9 crore. Sequentially, revenue declined from Rupees 1,849.7 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while profit increased sharply from Rupees 95.4 crore.

Revenue Growth Driven By Strong Exhibition Business

Total income during the quarter stood at Rupees 1,623.9 crore compared with Rupees 1,288.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Movie exhibition revenue contributed Rupees 1,571.7 crore during the quarter, while movie production and distribution generated Rupees 75.6 crore. Total expenses rose to Rupees 1,599 crore from Rupees 1,451.5 crore a year earlier, reflecting higher exhibition and operating costs.

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PVR INOX posted a profit before tax of Rupees 20.8 crore compared with a pre-tax loss of Rupees 163.2 crore in Q4 FY25. Continuing operations profit after tax came in at Rupees 15 crore versus a loss of Rupees 120.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Finance costs during the quarter stood at Rupees 173 crore against Rupees 195.3 crore in Q4 FY25, while depreciation and amortisation expenses were Rupees 330.5 crore.

Exceptional Gain Lifts Bottom Line

The company recorded an exceptional gain of Rupees 195.2 crore from discontinued operations following the sale of its 93.27 percent stake in Zea Maize Private Ltd for Rupees 222.1 crore. The carrying value of net assets of the subsidiary at the time of disposal stood at Rupees 26.9 crore. The transaction was completed on January 29, 2026.

The company also recognised an exceptional loss of Rupees 48.3 crore linked to labour code implementation and impairment of a property under development. Incremental labour-code-related impact during FY26 amounted to Rupees 40.5 crore. Earnings per share from total operations stood at Rupees 18.99 for the quarter compared with a loss per share of Rupees 12.73 in Q4 FY25.

FY26 Revenue Crosses Rupees 6,600 Crore

For the full year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 16.6 percent to Rupees 6,646.2 crore from Rupees 5,699.9 crore in FY25. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rupees 332.8 crore for FY26 compared with a loss of Rupees 280.9 crore in the previous financial year. Total equity attributable to shareholders stood at Rupees7,378.7 crore as of March 31, 2026.

The statutory auditors, S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, issued an unmodified audit opinion on the company’s standalone and consolidated financial statements for FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.