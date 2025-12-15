PVR Inox Shares Jump After Dhurandhar Box Office Hit, Ranveer Singh Movie Smashes Records

PVR Inox Shares Surge. |

Mumbai: PVR Inox shares jumped 7 percent intraday on Monday after Ranveer Singh’s latest movie, Dhurandhar, became a major hit in cinemas across India. By noon, the shares were trading at Rs 1,101.30, up 4.70 percent from the previous close of Rs 1,051. Earlier, the stock touched a high of Rs 1,134, showing strong investor confidence in the film’s success.

Strong Box Office Opening

Dhurandhar had an impressive start at the box office. On its first Friday, the movie collected Rs 28 crore, making it one of the biggest openers of the year. Collections rose to Rs 32 crore on Saturday and surged to Rs 43 crore on Sunday. By the end of its first week, the film had already earned Rs 207.25 crore, a figure most movies take much longer to reach.

Record-Breaking Performance

The movie has now become Ranveer Singh’s biggest hit in nearly seven years, surpassing Simmba, which collected Rs 240.30 crore. It also overtook Uri: The Surgical Strike to become director Aditya Dhar’s highest-grossing film so far. Currently, Dhurandhar stands as Ranveer Singh’s second-highest domestic grosser, only behind Padmaavat, which earned Rs 400 crore. Experts expect the movie to continue growing and potentially get close to Padmaavat’s earnings.

About the Movie

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sara Arjun in the lead roles, with key performances by Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan. Known as one of the most violent films in Indian cinema, the movie is praised for its Hollywood-style scale and visuals. The story is based on the Kandahar hijack of December 1999. Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification gave it an ‘Adult Only-A’ certificate, which also revealed the plot details, sparking discussion on social media.

The film’s strong content, star cast, and box office numbers have boosted both audience interest and investor confidence in PVR Inox, showing how successful movies can impact the stock market.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or professional advice. Readers should conduct their own research or consult a qualified expert before making decisions.