 India's Electric Vehicle Sales Could Reach 22 Million Units By 2035, EV Penetration Crossing 50%: KPMG Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Electric Vehicle Sales Could Reach 22 Million Units By 2035, EV Penetration Crossing 50%: KPMG Report

India's Electric Vehicle Sales Could Reach 22 Million Units By 2035, EV Penetration Crossing 50%: KPMG Report

India’s EV sales could reach 22 million units by 2035, with over 50% penetration across vehicle segments, according to a report. The growth depends on securing critical raw materials like lithium, nickel, and cobalt, strengthening supply chains, and boosting domestic refining, recycling, and R&D. Strategic policies and global collaborations are crucial for India to lead in sustainable mobility.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Electric vehicle (EV) sales in India could reach 22 million units by 2035, with EV penetration crossing 50 per cent across most vehicle segments, a report said on Monday. This growth will be supported by favourable demand dynamics, strengthening supply chains, and progressive regulatory drivers positioning India firmly on the path to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

KPMG India, in its report, highlighted that India can transform potential supply chain risks into opportunities for leadership in sustainable mobility. With demand for critical raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements set to rise sharply, one of the big four global professional services networks noted that India should think of strategies for building resilience and competitiveness in the nation's EV ecosystem.

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki India Plans To Localise Battery Production & Other Critical Components As Part Of...
article-image

EVs use six times more minerals than conventional vehicles, hence demand for lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earths has exponential growth potential amid a surge in global EV adoption. According to the report, over 70 per cent of global refining capacity for critical minerals is concentrated in a few geographies, creating geopolitical and trade risks. Meanwhile, exploration of reserves in states such as Jammu and Kashmir (J&amp;K), coupled with domestic processing and recycling initiatives, can reduce import dependence.

The report pointed out that in such a scenario, imperative policies, including incentivising domestic refining, securing long-term supply contracts, and investing in R&amp;D for alternative chemicals, can turn out to be critical steps. “India’s EV ambitions hinge not just on manufacturing capacity but on securing the raw material backbone. Without resilient supply chains, the transition risks being delayed or derailed," said Rohan Rao, Partner, Automotive and Lead–Electric Mobility, KPMG in India.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Lionel Messi Lands In New Delhi For Final Leg Of GOAT India Tour Amid Heavy Security, Fans Gather Outside Airport
VIDEO: Lionel Messi Lands In New Delhi For Final Leg Of GOAT India Tour Amid Heavy Security, Fans Gather Outside Airport
'India Has Moved Towards Surplus Power Generation, Grid Integration & Leadership In Renewable Energy': Piyush Goyal
'India Has Moved Towards Surplus Power Generation, Grid Integration & Leadership In Renewable Energy': Piyush Goyal
'Chachi Brings International Embarrassment': AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Attacks CM Rekha Gupta After Singapore Issues Advisory On Delhi AQI Nearing 500
'Chachi Brings International Embarrassment': AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Attacks CM Rekha Gupta After Singapore Issues Advisory On Delhi AQI Nearing 500
Indian Railways Producing High-Technology LHB Coaches, Designed To Improve Safety & Enhance Riding Comfort
Indian Railways Producing High-Technology LHB Coaches, Designed To Improve Safety & Enhance Riding Comfort

India’s EV success story will depend on how effectively the nation addresses the raw material challenge, the report emphasised. By combining domestic initiatives with global collaborations, India can secure its supply chain, reduce vulnerabilities, and position itself as a leader in sustainable mobility. Raghavan Viswanathan, Partner, Deal Advisory, KPMG in India, noted, “Strategic investments in exploration, refining, and recycling will be pivotal. India must act now to build partnerships and capabilities that ensure long-term competitiveness in the global EV ecosystem.”

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India Has Moved Towards Surplus Power Generation, Grid Integration & Leadership In Renewable...

'India Has Moved Towards Surplus Power Generation, Grid Integration & Leadership In Renewable...

Indian Railways Producing High-Technology LHB Coaches, Designed To Improve Safety & Enhance Riding...

Indian Railways Producing High-Technology LHB Coaches, Designed To Improve Safety & Enhance Riding...

Government Releases ₹260.20 Crore To Rural Local Bodies In Kerala As Part Of The 15th Finance...

Government Releases ₹260.20 Crore To Rural Local Bodies In Kerala As Part Of The 15th Finance...

Shakti Pumps Stock Rises 35% In 3 Days, Gains Over 14% Monday After Large Orders

Shakti Pumps Stock Rises 35% In 3 Days, Gains Over 14% Monday After Large Orders

India's Electric Vehicle Sales Could Reach 22 Million Units By 2035, EV Penetration Crossing 50%:...

India's Electric Vehicle Sales Could Reach 22 Million Units By 2035, EV Penetration Crossing 50%:...