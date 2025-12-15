 KEC International Shares Jump Nearly 5%, ₹1,150-Crore Largest-Ever T&D Order Lifts Stock
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKEC International Shares Jump Nearly 5%, ₹1,150-Crore Largest-Ever T&D Order Lifts Stock

KEC International Shares Jump Nearly 5%, ₹1,150-Crore Largest-Ever T&D Order Lifts Stock

KEC International shares jumped nearly 5 percent after the company won new orders worth Rs 1,150 crore, including its largest-ever domestic T&D contract. The wins boosted investor confidence, lifted the stock price and strengthened the company’s order book, despite weak stock performance so far this year.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
KEC International Shares Surge, Biggest-Ever T&D Order Sparks Rally. |

Mumbai: Shares of KEC International rose sharply on Monday, December 15, after the company announced major new order wins. The stock climbed 4.6 percent during the day to touch an intraday high of Rs 723.35 on the BSE. Investors reacted positively to news that the company had secured fresh contracts worth Rs 1,150 crore.

The RPG Group company said these orders were received in the normal course of business and highlight strong demand in the domestic infrastructure space.

Largest-Ever T&D Order in India

The biggest highlight was from KEC’s India transmission and distribution (T&D) business. The company won its largest-ever domestic T&D contract from a leading private-sector client. This is a large composite project that includes building a 765 kV transmission line and a 765/400 kV air-insulated substation.

FPJ Shorts
Global Alliance-Led UAE-Based Feeder Fund Will Provide ₹1,000 Crore Fund For Startups In Kerala Over A Period Of Three Years
Global Alliance-Led UAE-Based Feeder Fund Will Provide ₹1,000 Crore Fund For Startups In Kerala Over A Period Of Three Years
Vasai Road Accident Turns Deadly: 7-Year-Old Crushed To Death By Heavy Vehicle After Bike Hits Pothole
Vasai Road Accident Turns Deadly: 7-Year-Old Crushed To Death By Heavy Vehicle After Bike Hits Pothole
BMC Elections: Mumbai Civic Body Poll Dates Likely To Be Out Today; Take A Look At When The Last 5 Polls Were Held
BMC Elections: Mumbai Civic Body Poll Dates Likely To Be Out Today; Take A Look At When The Last 5 Polls Were Held
When Is Saphala Ekadashi 2025? Here's Everything To Know About Vrat Katha, Muhurat, Significance & More
When Is Saphala Ekadashi 2025? Here's Everything To Know About Vrat Katha, Muhurat, Significance & More

The entire project will be executed on a turnkey basis, meaning KEC will handle everything from design to construction. This order strengthens the company’s role in renewable energy evacuation and power transmission infrastructure.

Read Also
Meesho's Shares Make Remarkable Market Debut By Listing With A Premium Of 46% Against Issue Price Of...
article-image

Civil Business Also Bags New Work

Apart from the T&D win, KEC’s civil engineering division also secured a fresh order. The company will carry out additional civil and structural work at a 150 MW thermal power plant. This order further expands KEC’s presence in thermal power projects, an important area within India’s power infrastructure sector.

Management Optimistic on Growth

Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO, said the company was encouraged by strong order inflows in India. He noted that the large T&D order increases the share of private-sector clients in the order book. With these additions, KEC’s total order intake for the year has crossed Rs 18,000 crore, boosting confidence in meeting annual targets.

Read Also
Sensex Jumps 450 Points, Nifty Surges 148 As Metal Stocks Lead Strong Rally
article-image

Financial Performance and Stock Trend

For the September quarter, KEC reported a 19 percent rise in revenue, led by 44 percent growth in the T&D segment. However, civil construction faced challenges due to monsoon delays, labour shortages and slower payments. Despite Monday’s rally, the stock remains down over 40 percent this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Global Alliance-Led UAE-Based Feeder Fund Will Provide ₹1,000 Crore Fund For Startups In Kerala...

Global Alliance-Led UAE-Based Feeder Fund Will Provide ₹1,000 Crore Fund For Startups In Kerala...

Investors From 145 Cities In India Now Investing Globally, Tier 2 & 3 Cities See 47% Global Activity

Investors From 145 Cities In India Now Investing Globally, Tier 2 & 3 Cities See 47% Global Activity

KEC International Shares Jump Nearly 5%, ₹1,150-Crore Largest-Ever T&D Order Lifts Stock

KEC International Shares Jump Nearly 5%, ₹1,150-Crore Largest-Ever T&D Order Lifts Stock

Home & Furnishing Company Wakefit Innovation's Shares Make Muted Market Debut Against The Issue...

Home & Furnishing Company Wakefit Innovation's Shares Make Muted Market Debut Against The Issue...

India's 300 Product Push To Russia Holds Potential, Sending Engineering, Pharma, Agri, & Chemicals...

India's 300 Product Push To Russia Holds Potential, Sending Engineering, Pharma, Agri, & Chemicals...