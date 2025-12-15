KEC International Shares Jump Nearly 5%, ₹1,150-Crore Largest-Ever T&D Order Lifts Stock

KEC International Shares Surge, Biggest-Ever T&D Order Sparks Rally. |

Mumbai: Shares of KEC International rose sharply on Monday, December 15, after the company announced major new order wins. The stock climbed 4.6 percent during the day to touch an intraday high of Rs 723.35 on the BSE. Investors reacted positively to news that the company had secured fresh contracts worth Rs 1,150 crore.

The RPG Group company said these orders were received in the normal course of business and highlight strong demand in the domestic infrastructure space.

Largest-Ever T&D Order in India

The biggest highlight was from KEC’s India transmission and distribution (T&D) business. The company won its largest-ever domestic T&D contract from a leading private-sector client. This is a large composite project that includes building a 765 kV transmission line and a 765/400 kV air-insulated substation.

The entire project will be executed on a turnkey basis, meaning KEC will handle everything from design to construction. This order strengthens the company’s role in renewable energy evacuation and power transmission infrastructure.

Civil Business Also Bags New Work

Apart from the T&D win, KEC’s civil engineering division also secured a fresh order. The company will carry out additional civil and structural work at a 150 MW thermal power plant. This order further expands KEC’s presence in thermal power projects, an important area within India’s power infrastructure sector.

Management Optimistic on Growth

Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO, said the company was encouraged by strong order inflows in India. He noted that the large T&D order increases the share of private-sector clients in the order book. With these additions, KEC’s total order intake for the year has crossed Rs 18,000 crore, boosting confidence in meeting annual targets.

Financial Performance and Stock Trend

For the September quarter, KEC reported a 19 percent rise in revenue, led by 44 percent growth in the T&D segment. However, civil construction faced challenges due to monsoon delays, labour shortages and slower payments. Despite Monday’s rally, the stock remains down over 40 percent this year.