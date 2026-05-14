Vishal Mega Mart Q4 Profit Rises 46% To Rs 168 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses Rs 12,900 Crore

Vishal Mega Mart reported a 45.8 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 167.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Vishal Mega Mart Ltd reported a 45.8 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 167.9 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by higher revenue and improved operating scale.

Revenue from operations grew 22.2 percent to Rs 3,114.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,547.9 crore a year earlier, while total income increased to Rs 3,138.6 crore. Compared with Rs 4,673.1 crore revenue in Q3 FY26, however, the company saw sequential moderation during the March quarter.

The retailer posted profit before tax of Rs 225.3 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 155.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting continued margin expansion despite elevated operating costs.

Total expenses during the quarter rose 20.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,913.3 crore from Rs 2,410 crore, mainly due to higher procurement, employee benefit and store operating expenses. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 188.9 crore while finance costs were Rs 46.4 crore during the quarter.

Sequentially, Vishal Mega Mart’s profitability moderated from the December quarter, when it had reported net profit of Rs 312.9 crore and revenue of Rs 4,673.1 crore.

Net profit declined 46.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, while revenue fell 33.4 percent from Q3 FY26 levels. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 0.36 compared with Rs 0.67 in the previous quarter and Rs 0.25 in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 12,906.3 crore, marking a 20.4 percent increase from Rs 10,716.3 crore in FY25.

Annual consolidated net profit rose 33.1 percent to Rs 839.2 crore from Rs 630.5 crore in the previous financial year. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the holding company stood at Rs 837.7 crore for FY26.

The company stated that the audited results were reviewed by the audit committee and approved by the board on May 14, 2026. The statutory auditors, Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, issued unmodified audit opinions on both standalone and consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on company-filed financial disclosures and does not constitute investment advice.