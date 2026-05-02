Avenue Supermarts Profit Rises 17% To ₹725 Crore In Q4, Revenue Jumps To ₹17,204 Crore

Mumbai: Avenue Supermarts Ltd reported a 16.9 percent year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rupees 724.60 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to Rupees 619.71 crore in the same period last year, as per its audited results. However, on a sequential basis, profit declined from Rupees 923.05 crore in Q3 FY26, indicating a moderation in quarterly performance. Revenue from operations rose to Rupees 17,204.50 crore, up from Rupees 14,462.39 crore a year ago, though slightly lower than Rupees 17,612.62 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Total income stood at Rupees 17,235.20 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rupees 17,642.89 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 14,501.52 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses increased to Rupees 16,267.09 crore from Rupees 13,713.00 crore a year ago, reflecting higher procurement and operating costs, though they declined marginally from the previous quarter. Profit before tax came in at Rupees 968.11 crore, up 22.8 percent year-on-year but down 21.7 percent sequentially.

Sequential performance was impacted by higher inventory adjustments and operating costs. Purchases of stock-in-trade rose to Rupees 15,269.94 crore compared to Rupees 12,800.42 crore in the year-ago quarter, while employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 369.09 crore. Finance costs also rose to Rupees 37.68 crore, reflecting higher borrowing or lease-related expenses. Despite this, cost control measures were visible in inventory changes and a marginal decline in total expenses compared to Q3.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company reported revenue from operations of Rupees 66,968.03 crore, up from Rupees 57,789.81 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year stood at Rupees 3,223.93 crore compared to Rupees 2,927.18 crore in the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 11.13 versus Rupees 9.52 in Q4 FY25.

The company continues to operate primarily in the retail segment through offline channels, with no separate reportable segments. Its audited results reflect stable growth momentum despite quarterly fluctuations, supported by consistent demand trends and operational scale expansion.

Disclaimer: This article is based on financial results provided by the company and does not constitute investment advice.