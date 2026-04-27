Aurum PropTech Reports ₹135 Crore Q4 Income Growth, Crosses ₹500 Crore ARR

Aurum PropTech reported strong financial and operational performance for Q4 FY26, with total income rising to Rs 135 crore, marking 72 percent year-on-year growth. |

Mumbai: Aurum PropTech is leaning heavily into technology and scale, as its latest numbers show a business gaining traction across multiple verticals within India’s evolving real estate ecosystem.

Income Growth Accelerates

The company posted total income of Rs 135 crore in Q4 FY26, up from ₹78 crore a year earlier, reflecting a 72 percent increase (page 4). For the full year, income rose to Rs 424 crore compared to Rs 285 crore in FY25, marking 49 percent growth. This sharp rise highlights momentum across its rental, distribution, and other digital service segments.

Margins Turn Positive

Profitability metrics improved significantly during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 12.2 percent, while profit before tax margin turned positive at 2.5 percent, compared to negative levels in the previous year. The company also reported a 1410 basis points improvement in PBT margin and 1360 basis points expansion in EBITDA margin, signaling tighter cost control and operating leverage.

Platform Metrics Expand

Operationally, Aurum PropTech scaled its platform across segments. Rental operations reached about 5,214 houses and 9,559 signed units, while co-living presence expanded to 259 spaces across 15 cities (page 6). The company recorded Rs 35 crore in rent collections and maintained 76 percent occupancy. In its distribution business, it sold 1,48,392 leads and facilitated property transactions worth Rs 923 crore, reflecting the growing adoption of its digital platforms.

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AI Strategy Drives Efficiency

The company is increasingly embedding artificial intelligence across its value chain. Initiatives include AI-powered lead scoring, automated campaign creation, and chatbot-driven customer support (page 9). These tools are expected to improve conversion rates, reduce customer acquisition costs, and streamline operations. Management is positioning AI as a central driver of future growth and efficiency gains across business lines.

Aurum PropTech’s integrated ecosystem—spanning rental platforms, developer solutions, and digital transaction tools—continues to scale, supported by a growing customer base and expanding developer network. With over 25,000 active customers and a presence across multiple cities, the company is strengthening its position in India’s PropTech landscape.

The latest performance underscores Aurum PropTech’s transition toward a technology-led, asset-light model focused on profitability, scale, and innovation.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s investor presentation and disclosures. It does not include independent verification or external sources and should not be considered financial or investment advice.