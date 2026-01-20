 Aurum PropTech Turns Profitable In Q3 FY26 With ₹2.71 Crore PAT, Revenue Up 77%
Aurum PropTech Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2.71 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, swinging from a ₹8.52 crore loss year-ago. Total income surged to ₹124.55 crore from ₹70.23 crore. The milestone reflects improved unit economics, AI-led scaling at Sell.do, geographic expansion of Aurum Analytica, efficiency gains at PropTiger, and resilient cash generation.

New Delhi: Realty firm Aurum PropTech Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.71 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Mumbai-based Aurum PropTech had posted a net loss of Rs 8.52 crore in the year-ago period. Total income jumped to Rs 124.55 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 70.23 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

"Q3 FY26 represents a pivotal moment in Aurum PropTech's journey, as we transitioned from an Adjusted EBITDA-positive position to delivering a PAT-positive outcome," Onkar Shetye, Executive Director of Aurum PropTech, said. The milestone reflects disciplined execution, steadily improving unit economics, and a clear philosophy of capital stewardship across the platform. "Our distribution businesses continue to scale through AI-led innovation at Sell.do, the geographic expansion of Aurum Analytica, and sustained operational efficiency improvement at PropTiger," Shetye said.

The company's rental platforms -- HelloWorld and NestAway -- are demonstrating the model's resilience and cash-generative potential, he said. Aurum PropTech Ltd owns and operates rental marketplace NestAway Technologies, which enables property owners find tenants and manage properties efficiently. It also owns Aurum Analytica, a data analytics company to help real estate developers identify prospective buyers for their properties.

Its platform Sell.do is a sales automation and digital transformation company for real estate. Recently, Aurum PropTech acquired PropTiger.com, a leading real estate consultancy in the country. 

