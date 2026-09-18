ICICI Bank Gets New Web Address, Will Your User ID And Password Still Work?

ICICI Bank has moved its website and net banking portal. |

Mumbai: ICICI Bank has shifted its website and internet banking portal to the new .bank.in domain, but customers may wonder whether the change will affect their existing login details.

The lender has made the move in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s directions aimed at strengthening security in digital banking.

What Are The New Addresses?

ICICI Bank’s official website has moved from www.icicibank.com to www.icici.bank.in.

Its retail internet banking address has also changed from retailnetbanking.icicibank.com to retailnetbanking.icici.bank.in, according to a customer email.

Those who have saved the website or net banking page as a bookmark should replace it with the new official address. This will help them reach the correct portal directly and lower the risk of opening fraudulent websites.

Do Login Credentials Need To Be Reset?

No. Customers do not need to change their user ID, customer ID or password because of the domain migration.

Existing internet banking credentials and account details will remain valid. Users can log in on the new portal using the same information and do not need to register again or create another account.

Why Has The Domain Changed?

The RBI had directed banks to migrate their websites to the exclusive .bank.in domain by October 31, 2025. The restricted domain was introduced to make genuine banking websites easier to identify and reduce online fraud.

Customers should type the new address carefully, verify the domain before entering any banking details and avoid opening login pages through suspicious links.

CAPTCHA Added To Net Banking

ICICI Bank has also introduced a CAPTCHA step on its internet banking login page. The additional check is intended to improve security by confirming that the login attempt is being made by a person rather than an automated system.

Separately, the bank has informed customers that services on its iMobile app will remain unavailable for certain hours on September 19, 2026, because of scheduled maintenance. Customers should plan time-sensitive mobile banking transactions accordingly.