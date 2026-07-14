ICICI Bank Allots 1.51 Lakh Equity Shares Under ESOS, Employee Stock Option Exercise Expands Paid-Up Equity Capital

ICICI Bank allotted 151,181 equity shares on 14 July 2026. |

Mumbai: ICICI Bank announced on Tuesday that it has allotted 151,181 equity shares. The shares were issued on 14 July 2026 under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme-2000.

Share Details

Each equity share has a face value of Rs 2. This allotment expands the bank's total equity base.

Read Also ICICI Bank Allots 8,906 Equity Shares Under Employee Scheme

Approval Process

The allotment received approval from two Executive Directors on Tuesday at 10.31 a.m.

This action was taken using powers delegated to them by the bank's Board of Directors, which met on 21 October 2023.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.