ICICI Bank Allots 8,906 Equity Shares Under Employee Scheme

ICICI Bank has allotted 8,906 equity shares with a face value of 2 rupees each on March 4, 2026, under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Unit Scheme-2022. |

Mumbai: ICICI Bank has issued new equity shares to employees as part of its stock-based compensation program under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Unit Scheme-2022.

The bank confirmed that it allotted a total of 8,906 equity shares on March 4, 2026. Each share carries a face value of 2 Rupees. The allotment forms part of the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Unit Scheme-2022, which is designed to grant equity-based incentives to eligible employees.

The issuance of shares was approved by two Executive Directors of the bank on March 4, 2026. The final approval took place at 11:13 a.m., which was recorded as the time of the last approval required for completing the allotment process.

The authority to approve the allotment had been delegated earlier by the bank’s Board of Directors. This delegation was granted during the Board meeting held on October 21, 2023, enabling the Executive Directors to approve share allotments under the employee stock unit scheme.

The Employees Stock Unit Scheme-2022 is part of ICICI Bank’s broader employee incentive framework. Such schemes typically allow employees to receive equity-linked rewards, aligning employee interests with the bank’s long-term performance and shareholder value. The latest allotment reflects ICICI Bank’s ongoing use of employee stock programs to distribute equity incentives to eligible participants under its approved compensation structure.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the regulatory filing issued by ICICI Bank Limited dated March 4, 2026. No external sources were referred to while preparing this article.