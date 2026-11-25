FIR Registered Against Comedian Yash Maheshwari In Patna | Instagram

An FIR has been registered in Patna against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari over his remarks on women of Bihar during one of his shows. The official X account of Patna Police took to X to inform everyone that the FIR has been registered against him under Sections 75(1), 79, 351, 352 and 66(C), 66(D) of the IT Act.