Murder Case Accused Targeted Outside Pune Court On Hearing Day |

Pune: A man facing trial in a murder case was seriously injured after four to five assailants allegedly opened fire at him and attacked him with koytas (sharp-edged weapons) outside the Pune District and Sessions Court on Wednesday, the day his case was scheduled for a hearing.

The victim, identified as Mandar Maruti Kiwale, is Accused No. 3 in a murder case registered at Ambegaon Police Station in 2025. The case, registered as Sessions Case No. 759/2025, is pending before the District Judge-21 and Additional Sessions Judge, Pune.

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According to court records, the matter is currently at the evidence stage, with Nov 25 listed as the next hearing date.

The attack took place outside Chamber No. 63, near Gate No. 4 of the court, around 100 metres from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office and the Pune Metro office.

The assailants allegedly arrived on two motorcycles and fired at Kiwale with pistols, but the shots missed him. They then attacked him with koytas, injuring his hands and other parts of his body.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers shouted that they were residents of Katraj and that Kiwale would face the consequences before fleeing the scene.

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Police deploy teams to trace attackers

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime) Gauhar Hasan told The Free Press Journal that the police received information about the incident around 1.15 pm. Kiwale was immediately taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

"He does have previous cases registered against him. How and why he was attacked is a matter of investigation," Hasan said.

The police have identified some of the suspected attackers and launched a search operation. Five to six Crime Branch teams, along with personnel from the local police station and other police units, have been deployed to trace them.

Hasan said the police had recovered two weapons from the scene and were verifying their details. The police are also investigating the role of each suspect and the motive behind the assault.

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Victim's bail papers filed at previous hearing

Court records show that the jail authorities produced Kiwale before the court during the Nov 20 proceedings, along with another accused in the case. Documents, including his bail papers and bail bond, were also filed on his behalf.

The court adjourned the matter for an order on the application. However, the available court records do not establish whether Kiwale was granted bail.

The police are investigating whether Wednesday's attack was connected to the murder case in which Kiwale is facing trial. No link between the two incidents has been officially established so far.