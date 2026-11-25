Man Attacked With Koytas After Shots Fired At Him Outside Shivajinagar Court | Sourced

Pune: A man was seriously injured after a group of unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at him and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons outside the Pune District and Sessions Court in Shivajinagar on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place outside Chamber No. 63, near Gate No. 4 of the court. According to eyewitnesses, five to six people arrived on two motorcycles carrying koytas (sharp-edged weapons).

The injured man has been identified as Mandar Kiwale, a resident of Pune.

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The assailants allegedly fired at the victim with pistols, but the shots missed him. They then attacked him with koytas. He was rushed for medical treatment. There was no official update on his condition at the time of filing this report.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers shouted that they were residents of Katraj and threatened the victim with consequences before fleeing the scene.

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The incident took place a mere few metres from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office and the Pune Metro office. The attack near the district court triggered concerns over security in the area.

Further details about the victim's identity, the motive behind the attack and the identities of the assailants were awaited.