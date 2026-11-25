Pune Metro Line 3 To Expand To 19 Stations With 2 Balewadi Stops Today | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune Metro Line 3 will expand its passenger services to 19 stations with the opening of two new stations in Balewadi on Wednesday. Balewadi High Street (Station 13) and Balewadi Phata (Station 14) will open for commuters at 3.30 pm.

The two stations have received clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). They are part of the 23.2-km Maan-Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar corridor, which began passenger services on Nov 4 with 17 operational stations.

Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) has organised the opening programme at Balewadi High Street Metro Station at 3 pm. It has also arranged a special metro ride from Balewadi High Street to Aundh station for media representatives. Abhijeet Chaudhari, Commissioner of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and PITCMRL CEO Anil Kumar Saini will accompany the media representatives during the journey.

The remaining four stations on the corridor are Baner Gaon, Baner-Pashan Link Road, Bhosale Nagar and Shivajinagar.

These stations are expected to open in phases. The earlier target was to make the entire corridor, comprising 23 stations, operational by January 2027.

The opening of Balewadi High Street station is expected to improve metro connectivity to several restaurants, offices and commercial establishments. Balewadi Phata will provide another access point for residents and commuters travelling through the surrounding areas.

Daily ridership approaches 50,000

The expansion comes as Pune Metro Line 3 continues to record a rise in passenger numbers. Daily ridership on the corridor has reached nearly 50,000, according to recent operational updates.

The corridor currently operates 20 trains and runs around 300 trips daily. Train frequency is approximately five minutes during peak hours and eight minutes during non-peak hours.

The elevated corridor passes through key areas, including Wakad, Balewadi, Baner and Aundh. It is expected to provide an alternative to road transport for thousands of employees travelling to and from Hinjawadi IT Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the corridor on Nov 3. PITCMRL is implementing the project under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with PMRDA as the government implementing authority.