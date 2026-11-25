Iran: Pregnant 19-Year-Old Allegedly Forced To Take 30 Pills, Beaten, Suffocated To Death By Parents In Suspected Honour Killing | X

A shocking case of suspected honour killing has emerged from Iran, where a 19-year-old woman, who was reportedly two months pregnant, was allegedly murdered by her own parents after revealing her pregnancy to them. The brutal incident took place in Sanandaj, a city in western Iran, and has sparked outrage among human rights organisations.

The victim, identified as Helia Fattahi, was reportedly expecting a child following a relationship with a young man. According to reports, she informed her family about her pregnancy last week, triggering an alleged violent response from her parents.

Her father, Voria Fattahi, and mother, Leila Veis, have since been arrested on suspicion of murdering their daughter. Both reportedly confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

Parents Allegedly Forced Pregnant Daughter To Consume 30 Pills

According to details shared by human rights organisations, the alleged murder took place after the couple returned home from a court visit on Saturday, November 21. The parents had reportedly approached the court earlier to lodge a complaint against their daughter.

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Upon returning home, they allegedly forced Helia to consume approximately 30 anticonvulsant tablets. However, when they realised that she was still alive, they allegedly continued assaulting her before suffocating her with a pillow.

The young woman eventually died following the alleged attack. Her parents were subsequently taken into custody, with authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Human Rights Groups Condemn Suspected 'Honour' Killing

The Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights and the Hana Human Rights Organisation have described the incident as a so-called 'honour' killing, highlighting the continuing threat of gender-based violence against women in Iran.

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Condemning the circumstances surrounding Helia's death, Hengaw pointed towards the lack of adequate legal protection for women and children facing domestic violence.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran's failure to enact effective laws protecting women and children from domestic violence, together with legal loopholes and lenient penalties for perpetrators of so-called “honour killings,” leaves women vulnerable to structural violence and reinforces a culture of impunity," Hengaw said.

The organisation's statement also drew attention to the broader issue of violence against women and the need for stronger legal safeguards to prevent such crimes.

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