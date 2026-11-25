Mumbai's GTB Nagar Redevelopment: Displaced Sion Koliwada Residents Await MHADA's ₹20,000 Monthly Rent Payments Amid Delays | Photo Credit: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Residents displaced by the Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (GTB Nagar) group redevelopment project in Sion Koliwada are still awaiting rental compensation as November draws to a close. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had indicated that payments would begin on November 1.

Residents said they were told the rental payment file was pending with the Urban Development Department-II. They have been living in rented homes since their buildings were declared dangerous and demolished. Preparatory work has begun at the site, but residents said the delay in payments was adding to their financial strain.

They said the monthly compensation of Rs20,000 was based on a 2018 feasibility report and had remained unchanged despite rising rents. They want MHADA to explain why the compensation has yet to reflect prevailing rents. They also questioned the absence of an annual escalation clause. Residents said the package fixes the payment at Rs20,000 a month for four years, until the project is completed, while several other redevelopment projects provide for periodic increases.

From 1957, the government settled over 1,200 refugee families in around 1,200 flats across 25 buildings built for them. The redevelopment covers about 11.20 acres and comprises the 25 buildings and around 1,200 tenements. The BMC declared the structures dangerous in 2020. They were subsequently demolished, forcing residents to move out.

On March 5, MHADA signed tripartite development agreements with the cooperative housing societies and the appointed Construction and Development Agency (C&DA). It also signed a Constructionc u m - D e v e l o p m e n t Agreement with the agency, Keystone Realtors of the Rustomjee Group.

The project is MHADA’s first redevelopment initiative on private land under the Construction and Development Agency model. It is being implemented under Development Control Regulation 33(9). Three towers ranging from 39 to 48 storeys are planned for approximately 1,200 eligible beneficiaries. Each eligible resident is entitled to a 635 sq ft flat. Their earlier homes measured 240 sq ft, excluding common toilet space.

MHADA had earlier said eligible beneficiaries would receive Rs20,000 a month once the competent authority issued the Commencement Certificate. It also said it would maintain and manage the redeveloped buildings for five years after completion.

Residents who have spent years away from their homes are seeking timely payments and clarity on how rent compensation will be handled during redevelopment.