Representational photo

Mumbai's civic body has warned that water supply in the city could remain at a reduced pressure and might likely appear muddy for three to four days after the November 26-27 water cut.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised residents to filter and boil drinking water before consumption. It has also urged citizens to store water ahead of the water cut and ensure conservative consumption.

The water cut from 9 am on November 26 to 9 am on November 27 will remain in effect as the BMC carries out major water leakage repair on pipelines between Powai High-Level Reservoir No. 1 and Sahar village. The 24-hour shutdown will affect parts of Dadar-Mahim, Andheri, Bandra, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup, while some parts of Andheri, Bhandup and Ghatkopar will receive water at low pressure.

Areas Affected By Water Shutdown

G North Ward: Dharavi, Mahim Phatak, Matunga Labour Camp, Jasmine Mill Road and adjoining areas.

K South And K North Wards: Marol, Chakala, MIDC, SEEPZ, airport area, J.B. Nagar, Marol Industrial Area and adjoining localities.

H East Ward: Bandra Terminus and parts of Bandra East, including Kherwadi and Behrampada.

S Ward: Vikhroli West, Kanjurmarg West, Bhandup West, Powai-side localities and parts of the Aarey area.

N Ward: Vikhroli West, Godrej Compound, Ghatkopar-side localities, R-City Mall and adjoining areas.

Several other neighbourhoods in these wards will experience low-pressure water supply instead of a complete shutdown.

Relief For Dombivli Residents

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has cancelled its planned 24-hour water shutdown scheduled for November 26 in Dombivli and surrounding areas.

The weekly shutdown was introduced following a decision by the Maharashtra government's Water Resources Department to impose a 10 per cent reduction in water supply from the Barvi Dam. The move was aimed at ensuring the judicious use of available water reserves until August 31, 2027, amid concerns over inadequate rainfall during the current monsoon.

The next planned shutdown will take place from 12 noon on Thursday, December 3, until midnight on Friday, December 4. Thereafter, the weekly 24-hour shutdown will continue every Thursday midnight to Friday midnight as per the revised schedule.

Lake Levels Down

The water levels in seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai and surrounding areas are 79.81 per cent full. The figure on this day last year stood at 90.89 per cent.