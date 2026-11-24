MIDC Cancels 24-Hour Water Shutdown Scheduled For November 26; Next Water Cut Planned From December 3 |

Dombivli: In a major relief to residents, industries and local civic bodies in Dombivli and surrounding areas the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has cancelled its planned 24-hour water shutdown scheduled for November 26. Water supply from the Jambhul water treatment plant which draws water from the Barvi Dam will continue as usual sparing consumers from another round of water cuts.

Temporary Relief For Residential Areas And Industrial Establishments

The cancellation was announced by S. V. Raut, Executive Engineer, MIDC's Dombivli division. The decision is expected to provide temporary relief to residential areas, municipal corporations, gram panchayats and industrial establishments that depend on the Barvi water supply system.

The weekly shutdown was introduced following a decision by the Maharashtra government's Water Resources Department to impose a 10 per cent reduction in water supply from the Barvi Dam. The move was aimed at ensuring the judicious use of available water reserves until August 31, 2027, amid concerns over inadequate rainfall during the current monsoon, the early withdrawal of the monsoon in October and the possible impact of El Niño on rainfall patterns.

Weekly 24-Hour Shutdown Planned Under Water Conservation Measures

Under the revised water management arrangement MIDC had planned to suspend supply every week for 24 hours, from midnight on Thursday to midnight on Friday. The measure was intended to conserve the available stock in the dam and ensure that water resources remain sufficient during the coming months.

However, the scheduled shutdown for November 26 has now been withdrawn. Consequently, residents and commercial consumers in Dombivli and adjoining areas will receive uninterrupted water supply from the Barvi Dam system during this period.

Next shutdown from December 3

According to Executive Engineer S. V. Raut, the next planned shutdown will take place from 12 noon on Thursday, December 3, until midnight on Friday, December 4. Thereafter, the weekly 24-hour shutdown will continue every Thursday midnight to Friday midnight as per the revised schedule.

MIDC has appealed to residents, local self-government bodies and industrial units to use water judiciously and plan their consumption accordingly. While the cancellation of this week's shutdown has brought immediate relief, consumers will still need to prepare for the resumption of weekly water cuts from December 3.

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