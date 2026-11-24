Navi Mumbai Cyber Police investigate unauthorised fund transfers involving 215 customers of a digital-payments bank | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, November 24, 2026: A major cyber fraud involving the diversion of Rs 1.56 crore from the accounts of 215 customers of a digital-payments bank headquartered in Navi Mumbai has come to light after cybercriminals allegedly exploited a technical vulnerability in the bank's mobile payment system.

The fraudsters routed the money through 322 accounts within the bank before transferring Rs 1,56,91,000 to accounts in other banks through 523 transactions.

The Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation into the fraud.

Fraud Involved Multiple Internal Transfers

According to the complaint, the fraud took place between November 10 and 15. The cybercriminals allegedly exploited a technical loophole in one of the mobile applications used for making bank payments to carry out unauthorised internal fund transfers.

Initially, around Rs 1.74 crore was moved from the accounts of 215 customers to 322 other accounts within the bank. Of this, Rs 1.56 crore was subsequently transferred to accounts in other banks through 523 transactions.

The fraud was detected on November 14, when the bank's anti-fraud unit flagged the suspicious transactions. Its transaction monitoring department alerted the business technology department, following which an internal verification revealed the unauthorised transfers. The bank's Information Security Department subsequently traced the activity to two IP addresses.

Complaints Filed With Cyber Authorities

On November 20, the bank's representative lodged two complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP), providing details of the 523 suspicious transactions.

A formal complaint was registered at the Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Station on November 21. The incident was also reported to the Reserve Bank of India, CERT-In, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Daksh portal.

A police officer said, "The fraud appears to have been carried out by exploiting a technical vulnerability in the bank's payment system. The money was first transferred to multiple accounts within the bank and subsequently routed to accounts in other banks. We are investigating the transactions and tracing the IP addresses and beneficiary accounts to identify those involved."

The cyber police have registered a case under Sections 318(4), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Also Watch:

Affected Customers Refunded

Meanwhile, the bank refunded Rs 1,56,91,000 to all 215 affected customers on November 17 after establishing that they were not responsible for the fraudulent transactions. The remaining amount of approximately Rs 18 lakh, which was found in other accounts within the bank, has been frozen.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/