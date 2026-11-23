Panvel residents face staggered weekly water cuts as the civic body moves to conserve limited dam reserves | Representational Image

Panvel, November 23, 2026: With rainfall below the seasonal average resulting in limited water reserves in dams, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to impose a day-long water cut once a week in areas served by different water reservoirs. The revised schedule came into effect on Monday, November 23.

According to the schedule announced by the civic body's water supply department, water supply will remain suspended on Mondays in areas served by the Market Yard, Bhaji Market high-level reservoirs and Chokani tank (WTP).

On Tuesdays, the supply will be affected in Patel Mohalla and Pioneer areas, while areas served by the HOC reservoir will face a shutdown on Wednesdays. On Thursdays, the cut will affect Sainagar and adjoining areas supplied by the Thana Naka high-level reservoir.

Area-Wise Water Cut Schedule

The weekly shutdown will continue on Fridays in areas supplied by the Gol Tank (WTP), including Middle Class Housing Society (Parts 1 and 2) and the S K Bajaj locality.

On Saturdays, water supply will remain suspended in Takka village and colony areas served by the Gangaram Cinema high-level reservoir.

However, the civic body has decided to maintain regular water supply across the city on Sundays.

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The PMC said the schedule had been drawn up in accordance with the state government's directives and after taking stock of the available water reserves in dams. It has appealed to residents to use water judiciously and avoid wastage amid concerns over a possible shortage.

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