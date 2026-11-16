Panvel Municipal Corporation Sets Fines Upto ₹5,000 For Tree Damage, Police Case For Fourth Violation

PMC tightens tree protection rules with escalating penalties and mandatory land identification for compensatory plantation | File Photo

Panvel, November 16, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to tighten action against people damaging trees by hammering nails into their trunks, putting up advertising boards or using nails and other materials to install decorative lighting. Repeat offenders will face escalating penalties, with a police case to be registered for a fourth violation.

The PMC's Tree Authority Committee has approved a penalty structure under which offenders will be fined Rs 1,000 per tree for the first offence, Rs 3,000 for the second and Rs 5,000 for the third.

In the event of a fourth violation, a police case will be registered against the offender. The respective ward officers will be responsible for imposing the fines.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the PMC's Tree Authority Committee held on November 5.

The meeting was attended by member secretary and Tree Officer Swaroop Kharge, committee members Paresha Brijesh Patel, Pradeep Gajanan Bhagat, Sameer Jalaram Thakur, Dashrath Valu Mhatre, Priyanka Tejas Kandpille, Ram Mahadu Patil, Manisha Anant Mhatre, Archana Yogesh Bhoir and Suresh Riswood. Assistant Commissioner Balaram Ratambe and department head Vivek Jale were also present.

Land To Be Identified Before Tree Felling

Apart from action against damage to trees, the committee discussed tree protection, pruning charges and the transplantation of trees affected by infrastructure and development projects.

In an important decision concerning compensatory plantation, the committee made it mandatory to identify and earmark land for planting replacement trees before granting permission for tree felling or transplantation.

The move is aimed at ensuring that compensatory plantation is backed by the availability of suitable land rather than remaining a mere condition in official approvals.

The committee also considered the proposal to expand the solid waste management project at Taloja, which is expected to affect 925 trees. It decided not to take a decision on the proposal until suitable land for compensatory plantation is identified.

Tree Pruning Charges Revised

The committee also revised the charges for tree pruning on private properties to streamline the process and provide residents with clarity on the available options.

Under the revised rates, residents opting to undertake tree pruning on their own will have to pay Rs 250 per tree. If they wish to avail themselves of the PMC's services for pruning, the charge will be Rs 1,200 per tree. The committee has approved the revised fee structure.

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The decisions are part of the civic body's efforts to strengthen tree protection while balancing the requirements of urban development with environmental conservation.

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