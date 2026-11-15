Panvel Municipal Corporation Proposes Pink Toilets At Busy Locations, 3 Sites Identified For Pilot Project

The proposed Pink Toilets will offer women modern sanitation facilities, breastfeeding rooms, emergency safety features and menstrual hygiene services across Panvel | File Photo

Panvel, November 14, 2026: In a bid to improve access to safe, hygienic and modern public sanitation facilities for women, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed setting up dedicated 'Pink Toilets' at busy locations across the city. The project is being planned through public-private partnerships (PPP) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding to ensure that it does not place a financial burden on the civic body.

The initiative is proposed under the Mahila Sanman Swachhata Abhiyan, with support from the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 and women's empowerment programmes.

With Panvel witnessing rapid urbanisation, a growing number of women travel outside their homes for work, education and business. However, the lack of adequate and accessible public toilets has often posed difficulties for women. The proposal aims to address this gap by developing multi-purpose women's facilities rather than conventional public toilets.

The proposed Pink Toilets will have both Indian-style and automatic flush toilets, sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators for the scientific disposal of used sanitary napkins. Separate, secure and comfortable Hirkani rooms for breastfeeding mothers are also part of the plan.

Other proposed facilities include solar power, rainwater harvesting and panic buttons to seek assistance during emergencies. CCTV surveillance and round-the-clock deployment of women security personnel have also been proposed. Borewells will be installed at the facilities to address water supply requirements.

Three Locations Identified For First Phase

The civic body plans to initially implement the project at three locations on a pilot basis — Gango Garden near CKT High School, near KLE College in Kalamboli and at the Hiranandani bus stop in Kharghar.

In the first phase, the proposal envisages identifying 25 to 50 high-footfall locations across the municipal area. These include the areas around Panvel, Kharghar, Mansarovar and Khanda Colony railway stations, major markets, weekly markets, important bus stops, gardens, jogging tracks and government offices.

PPP Model To Reduce Civic Expenditure

To finance the project without putting pressure on the municipal corporation's finances, the proposal explores public-private partnerships and CSR funding.

Under the proposed arrangement, private agencies could be granted advertising rights in return for setting up the facilities and undertaking their operation and maintenance for up to 30 years.

The civic body also plans to approach CIDCO, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and major industrial companies in Navi Mumbai for CSR contributions.

The proposal also envisages involving local women's self-help groups in the day-to-day management and maintenance of the facilities, potentially creating employment opportunities for women.

QR Codes For Public Feedback

Each Pink Toilet will have a QR code through which users can directly submit feedback on cleanliness and maintenance. The feedback system is proposed to be linked to the municipal corporation's dashboard to enable monitoring.

The civic body also plans to list all Pink Toilets on Google Maps, allowing women to locate the nearest facility easily.

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The proposal emphasises that the project could improve Panvel's performance in the Swachh Survekshan rankings while addressing women's sanitation and hygiene concerns.

Mhatre has also sought directions to the concerned departments to prepare a detailed project report and initiate the tendering process at the earliest. The proposal has reportedly received a positive response.

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