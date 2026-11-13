Panvel Municipal Corporation To Arrange Chhath Puja Facilities At 22 Locations On November 15 And 16

Panvel civic officials and Chhath Puja committee representatives review preparations for celebrations across 22 locations | File Photo

Panvel, November 13, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will make arrangements for Chhath Puja celebrations at 22 locations across its jurisdiction on November 15 and 16.

Mayor Nitin Patil, who chaired a review meeting on Friday, directed civic officials to ensure that all necessary facilities are provided at the designated ghats and venues for devotees.

Review Meeting Held With Civic Officials

The meeting was held at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium to review preparations and coordinate arrangements with Chhath Puja committees across the four civic wards.

Patil said the civic administration was undertaking preparations for Chhath Puja on the lines of arrangements made for major festivals such as Ganeshotsav and Navratri.

Assuring the organisers of the corporation's support, he said all necessary facilities would be provided at the celebration sites based on the suggestions received from the committees.

The meeting discussed arrangements for cleanliness, safety, civic amenities and other essential facilities at the ghats to ensure that the festival is conducted smoothly and in a disciplined and safe environment. Officials were also instructed to take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the celebrations.

Committees Share Requirements And Suggestions

Representatives of Chhath Puja committees from all four wards were invited to share their requirements and suggestions. The committee members thanked the civic administration for its support, while the respective ward committee chairpersons highlighted the facilities required at the celebration sites in their areas.

Leader of the House Prakash Binadar said the Chhath Puja organisers were like family members and appreciated the mayor's initiative in coordinating preparations with the administration. He assured that the civic body would continue the practice of providing adequate facilities for the festival every year.

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Officers Assigned Specific Responsibilities

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has assigned specific responsibilities to officers and employees from various departments for the arrangements.

He directed them to work in coordination and ensure that their respective responsibilities are carried out efficiently. Chhath Puja committee members were also urged to share their requirements and extend cooperation to the civic administration.

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