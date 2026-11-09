Panvel Municipal Corporation Hosts Ninth Diwali Pahat At Wadale Lake, Music And Poetry Mark Festive Morning |

The scenic surroundings of Wadale Lake came alive with music and poetry on Monday morning as thousands of residents gathered for the ninth edition of ‘Diwali Pahat 2026’, organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and sponsored by the Shree Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board.

Priyanka Barve And Vaibhav Joshi Captivate Audience With Music And Poetry

Renowned playback singer Priyanka Barve captivated the audience with her melodious renditions of popular Marathi, Hindi and devotional songs, while noted poet and lyricist Vaibhav Joshi added a literary dimension to the morning with his thought-provoking and emotionally rich compositions.

Held in the serene atmosphere of Wadale Lake, the programme offered residents an opportunity to celebrate the festive season through music, poetry and cultural performances. The annual event, which has been organised in Panvel for nine consecutive years, has become a part of the city's Diwali celebrations, drawing large audiences every year.

Priyanka Barve Performs Marathi Classics, Hindi Melodies And Devotional Songs

Barve, the main attraction of the morning, presented a diverse repertoire, including ‘Tujha Magato Mi Aata’, ‘Kevha Tari Pahate’, ‘Shayad Phir Is Janam’, ‘In Aankhon Ki Masti Mein’, ‘Tujhe Chand Ke Bahane Dekhoon’, ‘Mi Tar Swamini Tujhi’, ‘Mi Dolkar Dolkar’, ‘Reshmachya Reghane’ and ‘Kanada Raja Pandharicha’. Her versatile singing, spanning Marathi classics, Hindi melodies and devotional compositions, drew enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Joshi complemented the musical performance with poetry exploring themes of life, nature, culture, devotion and human emotions. His compositions, which ranged from reflective and introspective verses to lighter, uplifting poetry, received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

The annual Diwali Pahat programme aims to preserve the Marathi tradition of welcoming the festive morning through music and literature. The enthusiastic turnout for this year's edition reflected the growing appreciation among Panvel residents for cultural events that bring together music, poetry and community participation.

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