The Rs 204 crore bridge project will improve connectivity between BKC, Dharavi and Mahim Causeway while supporting the Mithi River widening initiative | File Photo

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: The Bandra-Dharavi bridge reconstruction project has entered a crucial phase, with the BMC preparing to launch girders for a new crossing over the Mithi River. The development marks a significant step towards expanding the existing bridge to 10 lanes and improving traffic connectivity between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Dharavi and Mahim Causeway.

Rs 204 Crore Project Progresses In Phases

Being executed at a cost of Rs 204 crore, the project forms part of the larger Mithi River widening initiative. The new bridge will connect the Jio World Drive road junction near BKC, along the Western Express Highway, to Dharavi, ending nearly 110 metres south of the Mithi River.

The civic body is executing the project in three phases to facilitate construction while managing traffic movement. Under Phase I, a new bridge was constructed alongside the existing structure on its western side. This work has been completed. Phase II involves constructing another bridge on the eastern side, with work currently underway.

Girders Ready For Launching

The BMC will undertake the third and final phase after completing both new structures. Traffic will first be diverted onto the newly built bridges, following which the existing bridge will be demolished and reconstructed. "The girders required for the second bridge have already reached the site, and assembly work is in progress. We are now preparing to commence their launching," a senior official said.

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Once completed, the additional infrastructure is expected to ease congestion along the Bandra-Dharavi stretch, improve access to key commercial and residential hubs and facilitate smoother flow of the Mithi River.

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