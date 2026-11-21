Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished an illegal colony spread across nearly two acres in Lambakheda and claimed to have sealed eight establishments in the Govindpura Assembly constituency on Friday.
However, the corporation's claims regarding its ongoing sealing drive against illegal commercial establishments in residential areas have again come under scrutiny ahead of the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Nov 23.
Despite serving nearly 10,000 notices, the BMC has allegedly failed to physically seal even 1% of the unauthorised commercial establishments identified during the drive.
Questions have also been raised over the corporation's claims of sealing hundreds of properties, as several establishments reportedly shut voluntarily after the sealing proceedings were recorded in 'Panchnamas' rather than being officially sealed by officials.
The BMC's figures show that it has served 9,992 notices and claims to have sealed 639 properties across three phases. However, the actual number of establishments physically sealed is alleged to be significantly lower.
Illegal colony demolished in Lambakheda
The BMC demolished unauthorised infrastructure spread across nearly two acres in Lambakheda village under Zone 17. The land, bearing Khasra No. 3/1/1/1, had been developed as an illegal colony.
Using JCB machines, the corporation demolished cement-concrete roads and other unauthorised infrastructure. Narela city planner Anil Kumar Sahni said action against illegal colonies and unauthorised plotting would continue.
Questions over BMC's third ATR before SC
The BMC has allegedly submitted two action taken reports (ATRs) before the Supreme Court claiming substantial progress in the sealing drive. It is now expected to submit another ATR on Nov 23.
Questions have been raised over whether establishments that voluntarily shut after proceedings were recorded in 'panchnamas' are being counted as sealed properties.
During the Sept 22 hearing, the Supreme Court had specifically directed that establishments shut in the morning should not reopen by evening, particularly in Bhopal.
BMC's claimed sealing figures
Action| Number
First and second phase notices| 7,951
Third phase notices| 2,041
Total notices| 9,992
First phase sealing claimed| 101
Second phase sealing claimed| 190
Third phase sealing claimed| 348
Total sealing claimed| 639
Combined total| 10,631
Official Statement
BMCs Deputy Commissioner Bhuwan Gupta said the sealing and demolition drives were being conducted in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions.
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