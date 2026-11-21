Bhopal BMC Claims 639 Properties Sealed, But Ground Reality Raises Questions Ahead Of November 23 Supreme Court Hearing | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished an illegal colony spread across nearly two acres in Lambakheda and claimed to have sealed eight establishments in the Govindpura Assembly constituency on Friday.

However, the corporation's claims regarding its ongoing sealing drive against illegal commercial establishments in residential areas have again come under scrutiny ahead of the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Nov 23.

Despite serving nearly 10,000 notices, the BMC has allegedly failed to physically seal even 1% of the unauthorised commercial establishments identified during the drive.

Questions have also been raised over the corporation's claims of sealing hundreds of properties, as several establishments reportedly shut voluntarily after the sealing proceedings were recorded in 'Panchnamas' rather than being officially sealed by officials.

The BMC's figures show that it has served 9,992 notices and claims to have sealed 639 properties across three phases. However, the actual number of establishments physically sealed is alleged to be significantly lower.

Illegal colony demolished in Lambakheda

The BMC demolished unauthorised infrastructure spread across nearly two acres in Lambakheda village under Zone 17. The land, bearing Khasra No. 3/1/1/1, had been developed as an illegal colony.

Using JCB machines, the corporation demolished cement-concrete roads and other unauthorised infrastructure. Narela city planner Anil Kumar Sahni said action against illegal colonies and unauthorised plotting would continue.

Questions over BMC's third ATR before SC

The BMC has allegedly submitted two action taken reports (ATRs) before the Supreme Court claiming substantial progress in the sealing drive. It is now expected to submit another ATR on Nov 23.

Questions have been raised over whether establishments that voluntarily shut after proceedings were recorded in 'panchnamas' are being counted as sealed properties.

During the Sept 22 hearing, the Supreme Court had specifically directed that establishments shut in the morning should not reopen by evening, particularly in Bhopal.

BMC's claimed sealing figures

Action| Number

First and second phase notices| 7,951

Third phase notices| 2,041

Total notices| 9,992

First phase sealing claimed| 101

Second phase sealing claimed| 190

Third phase sealing claimed| 348

Total sealing claimed| 639

Combined total| 10,631

Official Statement

BMCs Deputy Commissioner Bhuwan Gupta said the sealing and demolition drives were being conducted in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions.

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