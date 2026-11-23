Mumbai Infra Update: Andheri East To Get 1 New DP Road Every Month As MLA Murji Patel Pushes Major Infrastructure Drive To Ease Traffic Congestion |

Mumbai: With nearly six lakh people entering Andheri East daily, Andheri East is facing pressure on its road infrastructure, prompting a renewed push to open long-pending Development Plan (DP) roads and improve connectivity. Local MLA Murji Patel said efforts are underway to open at least one new road every month to ease congestion and improve traffic movement.

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“Of these six lakh people, around 2.5 lakh people travel to SEEPZ alone for work. The area also houses Mumbai’s MIDC, apart from several major commercial establishments. With such a large floating population, road infrastructure needs to be expanded urgently,” Patel said. No new DP roads had opened for years, he said. The BMC demolished structures to clear a 13.4-metre-wide link along Marol-Maroshi Road, easing pressure on AndheriKurla Road. Clearances are expected along Mahakali Road.

Patel said Rs600 crore was sanctioned for Phase 3 cement concrete roads, targeted for completion within a year; Phases 1 and 2 are complete. Around 400-500 projectaffected people (PAP) tenements will be needed for the pending DP roads which are to be opened. To expedite DP road construction, the existing Kurar Road Pattern has been adopted; households losing over 50% of their structures receive alternative accommodation. Those losing less may retain the remainder and add a floor, subject to BMC norms.

Metro Lines 2A, 7, 3 and 1 increase feeder traffic. Ridership across Lines 2A, 7 and elevated MMRDA corridors totals 33.28 crore; Andheri West recorded 3.45 crore and Gundavali 3.28 crore, reflecting Andheri's increasing floating population.

Transport expert Vivek Pai flagged weak first- and lastmile links, dependence on autorickshaws and inadequate bus parking near SEEPZ. A three-kilometre trip from Kondivita Road towards Vijay Nagar Bridge can take over an hour at peak, he said. He compared Andheri East’s officegoing population, nearly three times BKC’s, with BKC’s allocations running into thousands of crores.

“Metro connectivity alone cannot solve the problem unless there is an efficient feeder network, adequate parking and a well-connected road system,” Pai said. “There also needs to be a dedicated and coordinated planning mechanism for Andheri East,” where agencies including SEEPZ and MIDC operate.

Vishwas Mote, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, BMC, said, “We have started bottleneck removal on the DP Road from Hasnat School, Kadamwadi Road to Uttam Dhaba, Marol-Maroshi Road, under K/South Ward.”