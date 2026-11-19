Excavation and construction work is progressing on the new water treatment plant and pumping station at Bhandup | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: With Mumbai’s population expanding and water demand rising steadily, the BMC is fast-tracking two critical infrastructure projects at Bhandup to strengthen the city’s long-term water security.

A new 2,000 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant and a matching-capacity pumping station are being developed to augment the city’s water supply.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar has directed officials to expedite all works and ensure the projects are completed ahead of schedule through close inter-departmental coordination.

🔷मुंबई महानगराचा पाणीपुरवठा अव्‍याहतपणे सुरू राहण्‍यासाठी भांडुप संकुल येथे २ हजार दशलक्ष लीटर (MLD) प्रतिदिन क्षमतेचे नवीन जलशुद्धीकरण केंद्र उभारण्‍याचे काम बृहन्‍मुंबई महानगरपालिकेने हाती घेतले आहे. तसेच, नवीन २ हजार दशलक्ष लीटर जलशुद्धीकरण केंद्रातून येणारे पाणी महासंतुलक जलाशयात पोहोचविण्‍यासाठी २ हजार दशलक्ष लीटर (MLD) प्रतिदिन क्षमतेचे नवीन जल उदंचन केंद्र (Pumping Station) देखील उभारण्‍यात येत आहे. अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (प्रकल्प) श्री. अभिजीत बांगर यांनी या प्रकल्पस्थळास भेट देऊन पाहणी केली. तसेच, या दोन्‍ही महत्‍त्‍वपूर्ण प्रकल्पांची कामे दिनांक ३१ मे २०२८ पर्यंत पूर्ण करावीत, असे निर्देश दिले. 🔷भांडुप संकुलातील जलशुद्धीकरण केंद्रातून मुंबई महानगराच्‍या प्रमुख भागांना पाणीपुरवठा केला जातो. भांडुप संकुल हे आशियातील सर्वात मोठे जलशुद्धीकरण केंद्र आहे. या प्रकल्‍पाची एकत्रित पाणी शुद्धीकरणाची क्षमता प्रतिदिन २,८१० दशलक्ष लीटर इतकी आहे. भांडुप येथे सुमारे १,९१० दशलक्ष लीटर आणि ९०० दशलक्ष लीटर पाणी शुद्धीकरण करू शकणारी दोन युनिट्स आहेत. पाणीपुरवठ्याची मागणी वाढत असल्‍याने भांडुप संकुल येथे २००० दशलक्ष लीटर क्षमतेचे नवीन जलशुद्धीकरण केंद्र उभारण्‍यात येत आहे. त्‍यात हरिणीकरन संपर्क टाकी (Clorination Contact Tank), पाण्यातील गढूळपणा, सूक्ष्म घनकण व अशुद्धी वेगळे करण्याची जाणारी प्रगत जल शुद्धीकरण प्रक्रिया (Actiflo), जल प्रवाह दोन किंवा अधिक दिशांना अथवा विविध प्रक्रिया टाक्यांमध्ये समान प्रमाणात विभागून देणारी प्रवाह विभाजक यंत्रणा (Flow Splitter), द्विस्तरीय माध्यम गाळणी (Dual Media Filter), प्रतिप्रवाह धुलाई यंत्रणा (Backwash System), अ‍ॅक्टिडायन प्रक्रिया (Actidyn), सांडपाणी उपसा यंत्रणा (Waste Water Pumping System) आदींचा प्रामुख्‍याने समावेश आहे. 🔷सद्यस्थितीत सुमारे ६ हेक्‍टर जागेवर १६ मीटर खोलवर खोदकाम झाले आहे. खोदकामातून निर्माण होणा-या राडारोड्याची विनिनिर्दिष्‍ट स्‍थळी वाहतूक करण्‍यात येत आहे. अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (प्रकल्प) श्री. अभिजीत बांगर यांनी या सर्व बाबींची सविस्‍तर माहिती घेतली. दिनांक ३१ मे २०२७ पर्यंत उर्वरित खोदकाम पूर्ण करावे, खोदकाम, राडारोड्याची वाहतूक यांचे नियोजन करावे. त्‍याबरोबरच सिमेंट काँक्रीट (PCC), विद्युतीकरण, सीमाभिंत आदींचे काम समांतरपणे पूर्ण करावे. अतिरिक्त मनुष्यबळ आणि यंत्रसामुग्री उपलब्ध करून प्रकल्प कामे वेगाने पूर्ण करावीत, असे निर्देश श्री.बांगर यांनी दिले. 🔷नवीन जल उदंचन केंद्र (Pumping Station) उभारण्‍याकामी खोदकाम वेगाने सुरू आहे. जमिनीपासून २०.५ मीटर खोलीपैकी १८ मीटर खोलवर खोदकाम झाले आहे. पर्यायी जलवाहिनी (Bypass Line), उर्ध्व दाब जलवाहिनी (Rising Main) आणि पंप हाऊस इमारतीसाठी आवश्‍यक खोदकाम १०० टक्‍के पूर्ण झाले आहे. जल प्रवेशिका चेंबर (Inlet Chamber) आणि शुद्ध जल उपसा टाकी (Clear Water Pumping Sump) यांच्‍यासाठी सुमारे ८५ टक्‍के खोदकाम पूर्ण झाले आहे. तर, १७९ सूक्ष्म स्‍तंभांचे काँक्रीटीकरण (Micro Piling Concreting) कामदेखील पूर्ण झाले आहे. त्‍यांचा सविस्‍तर आढावा घेत श्री. बांगर म्‍हणाले की, कामे आव्‍हानात्‍मक असली तरी वेळापत्रक निश्चित करून संपूर्ण कामे पूर्णत्‍वास न्‍यावीत. स्‍थापत्‍य कामांबराेबरच विद्युतीकरणाची कामे समांतरपणे हाती घ्‍यावीत. त्‍यासाठी विविध टप्‍पे निश्चित करावेत. मनुष्यबळाची कुमक वाढवावी. 🔷मुंबईची वाढती लोकसंख्या, नागरीकरण आणि भविष्यातील पाण्याची गरज लक्षात घेता, दीर्घकालीन जलसुरक्षेच्या दृष्टीने हे दोन्‍ही प्रकल्प महत्त्वपूर्ण आहेत. प्रकल्पांतर्गत सर्व स्थापत्य, विद्युत, यांत्रिक व प्रक्रिया अभियांत्रिकीविषयक कामांना गती द्यावी. समन्वय व नियोजनाद्वारे निर्धारित मुदतीपूर्वी प्रकल्प पूर्ण करण्यासाठी सर्वतोपरी प्रयत्न करावेत, असे निर्देश अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (प्रकल्प) श्री. अभिजीत बांगर यांनी दिले. 🔷प्रमुख अभियंता (पाणीपुरवठा प्रकल्प) श्री. दिलीप पाटील आणि संबंधित अधिकारी उपस्थित होते. #mybmcupdates @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) November 19, 2026

During a recent inspection of the project sites, Bangar reviewed the progress of civil, electrical, mechanical and water treatment-related works.

He stressed the need for effective planning, regular progress reviews and immediate resolution of execution-related bottlenecks. Bangar also directed the concerned agencies to deploy additional manpower and machinery to accelerate construction.

Bhandup Complex, one of Asia’s largest water treatment facilities, currently has a combined treatment capacity of 2,810 MLD, comprising two units with capacities of 1,910 MLD and 900 MLD.

The additional 2,000 MLD plant is being developed to meet Mumbai’s growing water requirements. Excavation has reached a depth of 16 metres across approximately six hectares.

Bangar directed officials to complete the remaining excavation by May 31, 2027, while ensuring systematic disposal and transportation of excavated debris.

The new facility will incorporate advanced water treatment systems, including Actiflo technology, Chlorination Contact Tank, Flow Splitter, Dual Media Filters, Backwash System, Actidyn process and wastewater pumping arrangements. Bangar instructed officials to undertake PCC, electrification and boundary wall works simultaneously with excavation to avoid delays.

Pumping Station Excavation Nearing Completion

Work on the new 2,000 MLD pumping station is also progressing rapidly. Of the planned 20.5-metre excavation depth, 18 metres have already been completed. Excavation for the bypass line, rising main and pump house building is 100 per cent complete.

Work for the inlet chamber and clear water pumping sump has reached approximately 85 per cent completion. Concreting of all 179 micropiles has also been completed.

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Reviewing the progress, Bangar directed officials to establish clear timelines for every stage of construction and take up electrical works simultaneously with civil construction. He also called for strengthening the workforce to ensure faster execution.

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