Mumbai, November 19, 2026: With Mumbai’s population expanding and water demand rising steadily, the BMC is fast-tracking two critical infrastructure projects at Bhandup to strengthen the city’s long-term water security.
A new 2,000 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant and a matching-capacity pumping station are being developed to augment the city’s water supply.
Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar has directed officials to expedite all works and ensure the projects are completed ahead of schedule through close inter-departmental coordination.
During a recent inspection of the project sites, Bangar reviewed the progress of civil, electrical, mechanical and water treatment-related works.
He stressed the need for effective planning, regular progress reviews and immediate resolution of execution-related bottlenecks. Bangar also directed the concerned agencies to deploy additional manpower and machinery to accelerate construction.
Bhandup Complex, one of Asia’s largest water treatment facilities, currently has a combined treatment capacity of 2,810 MLD, comprising two units with capacities of 1,910 MLD and 900 MLD.
The additional 2,000 MLD plant is being developed to meet Mumbai’s growing water requirements. Excavation has reached a depth of 16 metres across approximately six hectares.
Bangar directed officials to complete the remaining excavation by May 31, 2027, while ensuring systematic disposal and transportation of excavated debris.
The new facility will incorporate advanced water treatment systems, including Actiflo technology, Chlorination Contact Tank, Flow Splitter, Dual Media Filters, Backwash System, Actidyn process and wastewater pumping arrangements. Bangar instructed officials to undertake PCC, electrification and boundary wall works simultaneously with excavation to avoid delays.
Pumping Station Excavation Nearing Completion
Work on the new 2,000 MLD pumping station is also progressing rapidly. Of the planned 20.5-metre excavation depth, 18 metres have already been completed. Excavation for the bypass line, rising main and pump house building is 100 per cent complete.
Work for the inlet chamber and clear water pumping sump has reached approximately 85 per cent completion. Concreting of all 179 micropiles has also been completed.
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Reviewing the progress, Bangar directed officials to establish clear timelines for every stage of construction and take up electrical works simultaneously with civil construction. He also called for strengthening the workforce to ensure faster execution.
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