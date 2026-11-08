Mumbai: Dharavi Sewage Treatment Plant Reaches 76 Per Cent Completion; BMC Targets May 2027 Deadline For 418 MLD Facility

Mumbai, November 7, 2026: Mumbai’s ambitious 418 million litres daily (MLD) Dharavi Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has achieved 76 per cent completion, with the BMC targeting completion by May 2027 ahead of its scheduled commissioning in July 2027.
Once operational, the facility will provide 209 MLD of treated water for non-potable use, strengthening Mumbai’s wastewater recycling efforts and reducing dependence on freshwater.
Twin Tunnels To Divert Sewage From Mithi River
Sewage discharged directly into the Mithi River from Bapat Nala and Safed Pool will be intercepted through a twin-tunnel system and diverted to the Dharavi STP for scientific treatment.
This will prevent approximately 168 MLD of sewage from entering the river daily, significantly reducing pollution and supporting its ecological rejuvenation.
Advanced Technology For Sewage Treatment
The plant will deploy advanced Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology to treat 418 MLD of sewage through secondary treatment, with 209 MLD receiving further tertiary treatment.
It will also feature Class 'A' sludge treatment facilities and utilise biogas generated during the process for power generation, promoting energy efficiency and sustainable operations.
Designed as a multi-storey facility to overcome land constraints, the project commenced on July 5, 2022.
BMC Sets Construction Deadlines
During a recent site inspection, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar directed officials to complete the twin-tunnel launching shaft by November 2026, expedite protective wall and internal road works, and rehabilitate affected structures.
The secondary treatment liquid line is targeted for completion by February 2027. Currently, 688 personnel are deployed daily to accelerate project execution.
Seven STPs To Treat 2,464 MLD Sewage
The BMC is developing seven sewage treatment plants across Mumbai at Worli (500 MLD), Bandra (360 MLD), Malad (454 MLD), Ghatkopar (337 MLD), Dharavi (418 MLD), Bhandup (215 MLD) and Versova (180 MLD), with a combined treatment capacity of 2,464 MLD.
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The ambitious programme to upgrade seven STPs, which remained stalled for nearly two decades, was awarded in May 2022 at a total cost of Rs 27,309.83 crore.
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