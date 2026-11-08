Mumbai: Dharavi Sewage Treatment Plant Reaches 76 Per Cent Completion; BMC Targets May 2027 Deadline For 418 MLD Facility

BMC's 418 MLD Dharavi Sewage Treatment Plant reaches 76% completion, with work underway to meet the May 2027 target | File Photo

Mumbai, November 7, 2026: Mumbai’s ambitious 418 million litres daily (MLD) Dharavi Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has achieved 76 per cent completion, with the BMC targeting completion by May 2027 ahead of its scheduled commissioning in July 2027.

Once operational, the facility will provide 209 MLD of treated water for non-potable use, strengthening Mumbai’s wastewater recycling efforts and reducing dependence on freshwater.

Twin Tunnels To Divert Sewage From Mithi River

Sewage discharged directly into the Mithi River from Bapat Nala and Safed Pool will be intercepted through a twin-tunnel system and diverted to the Dharavi STP for scientific treatment.

🔷मुंबई मलनिस्सारण प्रकल्पांतर्गत धारावी येथे मलजल प्रक्रिया केंद्राची (STP) उभारणी करण्यात येत आहे. अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (प्रकल्प) श्री. अभिजीत बांगर यांनी या मलजल प्रक्रिया केंद्र प्रकल्पस्थळास भेट देऊन पाहणी केली. तसेच, प्रकल्पाच्या स्थापत्य, यांत्रिकी तसेच विद्युत अभियांत्रिकी कामांचा सविस्तर आढावा घेतला. मुंबई महानगराच्‍या मध्यवर्ती भागात उभारण्यात येत असलेल्या या महत्त्वाकांक्षी मलजल प्रक्रिया केंद्र प्रकल्पाची आतापर्यंत ७६ टक्के भौतिक प्रगती साध्य झाली असून, निर्धारित नियोजनापेक्षाही अधिक वेगाने प्रकल्पाचे काम सुरू आहे. 🔷प्रकल्प स्थळ पाहणीदरम्यान अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (प्रकल्प) श्री. अभिजीत बांगर यांनी मलजल प्रक्रियेसाठी आवश्यक असलेल्या विविध प्रक्रिया टाक्या, इनलेट व आउटलेट व्यवस्था, पंप हाऊस, स्लज प्रक्रिया युनिट, अंतर्गत पाइपलाइन तसेच अन्य स्थापत्य कामांच्या प्रगतीचा आढावा घेतला. यासोबतच पंप, एरेशन ब्लोअर्स, स्क्रीनिंग व स्लज प्रक्रिया यंत्रणा, विविध यांत्रिक उपकरणे आणि पाइपिंगच्या उभारणीची पाहणी केली. विद्युत अभियांत्रिकी कामांचादेखील त्‍यांनी आढावा घेतला. 🔷मुंबई महानगरातील पर्यावरण संरक्षणाच्या दृष्टीने बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेकडून धारावी येथे ४१८ दशलक्ष लीटर प्रतिदिन क्षमतेच्या मलजल प्रक्रिया केंद्राची उभारणी केली जात आहे. मलजल प्रक्रिया केंद्राच्‍या उभारणीचे काम प्रकल्प स्थळी दिनांक ०५ जुलै २०२२ पासून सुरू झाले आहे. जागेची उपलब्‍धता कमी असल्‍याने वैशिष्‍ट्यपूर्ण रचनेच्‍या बहुमजली इमारतीत धारावी मलजल प्रक्रिया केंद्र उभारले जात आहे. 🔷बापट नाला आणि सफेद पूल येथून मिठी नदीत मिसळणारे मलजल बोगद्याद्वारे संकलित करून धारावी येथील मलजल प्रक्रिया केंद्राकडे वळविण्यात येणार आहे. यामुळे मिठी नदीत थेट मिसळणारे सुमारे १६८ दशलक्ष लिटर मलजल धारावी मलजल प्रक्रिया केंद्राकडे वळवून त्यावर शास्त्रोक्त प्रक्रिया करणे शक्य होणार आहे. परिणामी, मिठी नदीचे जलप्रदूषण रोखण्यास आणि नदीच्या पाण्याच्या गुणवत्तेत लक्षणीय सुधारणा घडवून आणण्यास मदत होणार आहे.या कामामध्‍ये सिक्‍वेन्‍सियल बॅचिंग रिअॅक्‍टर तंत्रज्ञान प्रस्तावित आहे. प्रकल्पामध्ये दररोज ४१८ दशलक्ष लीटर मलजलावर द्वितीय स्तरीय प्रक्रिया व त्यापैकी २०९ दशलक्ष लीटर मलजलावर तृतीय स्तरीय प्रक्रिया केली जाणार आहे. यासमवेतच, वर्ग 'अ' स्तरापर्यंत गाळ प्रक्रिया, प्रक्रियेअंती तयार होणाऱ्या बायोगॅसपासून वीज निर्मितीदेखील केली जाणार आहे. त्यामुळे ऊर्जेची बचत होण्यास तसेच पर्यावरणपूरक ऊर्जानिर्मितीस प्रोत्साहन मिळणार आहे. 🔷लिक्विड लाईन अंतर्गत विविध दहा घटकांची कामे सुरू असून, त्यापैकी ट्रॅश रॅकचे काम १०० टक्के पूर्ण झाले आहे. इनफ्लुएंट पंपिंग स्टेशनचे बांधकाम ७५ टक्के पूर्ण झाले असून, डिसेंबर २०२६ मध्ये यंत्रसामग्री बसविण्याचे काम सुरू होणार आहे. सिक्वेन्सिंग बॅच रिॲक्टर (SBR) युनिटचे बांधकाम ९९ टक्के पूर्ण झाले आहे. एअर ब्लोअर इमारतीचे बांधकामदेखील पूर्ण झाले आहे. या संपूर्ण कामांची पाहणी श्री. बांगर यांनी केली. 🔷दुहेरी बोगदा (Twin Tunnel) आणि रिसिविंग शाफ्ट (Receiving Shaft) बांधण्यासाठी महाराष्ट्र किनारी क्षेत्र व्यवस्थापन प्राधिकरण (MCZMA) कडून परवानगी प्राप्त झाली आहे. तथापि, राष्ट्रीय समुद्र विज्ञान संस्थेने (NIO) शिफारस केल्यानुसार प्रक्रिया केलेल्या मलजलाची विल्हेवाट करायची आहे. दुहेरी बोगद्याचे लॉन्चिंग शाफ्टचे काम नोव्हेंबर २०२६ अखेरपर्यंत पूर्ण करावे. संरक्षक भिंतीलगतच्‍या बाधित बांधकामांचे विभाग कार्यालयाच्या (Ward Office) माध्‍यमातून पुनर्वसन करावे. संरक्षक भिंत (Boundary Wall), अंतर्गत रस्त्यांची कामे (Road Works) पूर्ण करावीत, असे निर्देश श्री बांगर यांनी दिले. 🔷द्वितीय स्तरीय प्रक्रियेच्‍या लिक्विड लाईनचे काम फेब्रुवारी २०२७ पर्यंत पूर्ण करावे. सद्यस्थितीत प्रकल्‍पस्‍थळी दररोज ६८८ मनुष्‍यबळ कार्यरत आहे. कामाच्या ठिकाणी गुणवत्ता, सुरक्षितता आणि कार्यक्षमता यांना सर्वोच्च प्राधान्य द्यावे. जुलै २०२७ पर्यंत प्रकल्प कार्यान्वित करण्याचे उद्दिष्ट असले तरी, मे २०२७ पर्यंत मलजल प्रकल्‍पाचे काम पूर्ण करावे असे निर्देश अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (प्रकल्प) श्री. अभिजीत बांगर यांनी दिले. 🔷उपायुक्‍त (अभियांत्रिकी) श्री. शशांक भोरे, सहायक आयुक्‍त (जी दक्षिण विभाग) प्रमुख अभियंता (मुंबई मलनि:सारण प्रकल्प) श्री. राजेंद्र परब तसेच संबंधित अभियंते, सल्‍लागार उपस्थित होते. #mybmcupdates @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) November 6, 2026

This will prevent approximately 168 MLD of sewage from entering the river daily, significantly reducing pollution and supporting its ecological rejuvenation.

Advanced Technology For Sewage Treatment

The plant will deploy advanced Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology to treat 418 MLD of sewage through secondary treatment, with 209 MLD receiving further tertiary treatment.

It will also feature Class 'A' sludge treatment facilities and utilise biogas generated during the process for power generation, promoting energy efficiency and sustainable operations.

Designed as a multi-storey facility to overcome land constraints, the project commenced on July 5, 2022.

BMC Sets Construction Deadlines

During a recent site inspection, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar directed officials to complete the twin-tunnel launching shaft by November 2026, expedite protective wall and internal road works, and rehabilitate affected structures.

The secondary treatment liquid line is targeted for completion by February 2027. Currently, 688 personnel are deployed daily to accelerate project execution.

Seven STPs To Treat 2,464 MLD Sewage

The BMC is developing seven sewage treatment plants across Mumbai at Worli (500 MLD), Bandra (360 MLD), Malad (454 MLD), Ghatkopar (337 MLD), Dharavi (418 MLD), Bhandup (215 MLD) and Versova (180 MLD), with a combined treatment capacity of 2,464 MLD.

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The ambitious programme to upgrade seven STPs, which remained stalled for nearly two decades, was awarded in May 2022 at a total cost of Rs 27,309.83 crore.

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