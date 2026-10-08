Mumbai Infra Update: BMC Accelerates 337 MLD Ghatkopar STP Work, Full Project Targeted By March 2027

Around 1,000 workers are now deployed at the Ghatkopar sewage treatment project as the BMC pushes to meet its 2027 completion deadline | File Photo

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: At a time when every drop of water is becoming increasingly precious for Mumbai, the BMC has stepped up work on the 337-million-litre-a-day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Ghatkopar.

The civic body has set a December 31, 2026 deadline for completing the liquid pipeline required for secondary treatment of sewage, while the entire project is targeted for completion by March 31, 2027.

Ghatkopar STP Work Accelerated

The BMC is developing a Ghatkopar STP using Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology. "The treated water will be reused for various purposes, while the project is expected to improve coastal water quality and support marine ecosystems. Residents of Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, Govandi and Chembur are set to benefit from the project," said a civic official.

🔷समुद्राच्या पाण्याची गुणवत्ता वाढीसाठी मुंबई मलनि:सारण प्रकल्पांतर्गत घाटकोपर ( पूर्व) येथे मलजल प्रक्रिया केंद्राचे ( STP) रचना, बांधकाम आणि प्रचालन व परिरक्षण प्रकल्पाचे काम प्रगतिपथावर आहे. अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (प्रकल्प) श्री. अभिजित बांगर यांनी आज या प्रकल्पस्‍थळास भेट देऊन पाहणी केली. तसेच, आवश्‍यक ते निर्देश दिले. 🔷मुंबई मलनि:सारण प्रकल्प विभागाच्या वतीने ३३७ दशलक्ष लिटर प्रतिदिन क्षमतेचे घाटकोपर मलजल प्रक्रिया केंद्र उभारण्‍याचे काम सुरू आहे. या कामामध्ये सिक्वेन्शियल बॅच रिऍक्टर (SBR) हे तंत्रज्ञान प्रस्तावित आहे. विविध प्रयोजनार्थ या पाण्‍याचा पुनर्वापर (Reuse) केला जाणार आहे. नवीन मलजल प्रक्रिया केंद्र सुरू झाल्यानंतर, समुद्राच्या पाण्याची गुणवत्ता आणि सागरी जीवनामध्ये सुधारणा होईल. तसेच घाटकोपर, मानखुर्द, गोवंडी आणि चेंबूर परिसरातील लोकसंख्येला याचा फायदा होणार आहे. 🔷अतिरिक्त महानगरपालिका आयुक्त (प्रकल्प) श्री. अभिजीत बांगर यांनी मलजल प्रक्रिया केंद्राच्या प्रकल्पस्थळास भेट देऊन सुरू असलेल्या विविध कामांची प्रत्यक्ष पाहणी केली. स्थापत्य कामांसह यांत्रिकी व विद्युत अभियांत्रिकी कामांचा सविस्तर आढावा घेतला. यामध्ये मलजलाच्या प्रक्रियेसाठी आवश्यक असलेल्या विविध प्रक्रिया टाक्या, इनलेट व आउटलेट व्यवस्था, पंप हाऊस, स्लज प्रक्रिया युनिट, अंतर्गत पाइपलाइन व इतर स्थापत्य कामांची प्रगती, तसेच पंप, एरेशन ब्लोअर्स, स्क्रीनिंग व स्लज प्रक्रिया यंत्रणा, विविध यांत्रिक उपकरणे व पाइपिंगची उभारणी यांचा समावेश आहे. त्याचप्रमाणे ट्रान्सफॉर्मर, विद्युत पॅनेल, केबलिंग, मोटर्सना वीजपुरवठा, नियंत्रण व ऑटोमेशन प्रणाली, स्‍काडा तसेच बॅकअप वीज व्यवस्था कामांचाही आढावा घेण्‍यात आला. 🔷मलजलावर द्वितीय स्तरीय (Secondary) प्रक्रिया करण्‍यासाठी वाहिनी (Liquid Pipeline) अंथरण्‍याचे काम दिनांक ३१ डिसेंबर २०२६ पर्यंत आणि प्रकल्पाचे पूर्ण काम दिनांक ३१ मार्च २०२७ पर्यंत पूर्ण करण्‍याचे उद्दिष्‍टय आहे. या अनुषंगाने मलजल प्रक्रिया केंद्राचे काम विहित वेळेत आणि वेगाने पूर्ण करण्यासाठी आवश्यक मनुष्यबळाची कुमक वाढवणे आवश्‍यक होते. त्‍यानुसार, दिनांक १ ऑक्‍टोबर २०२६ पासून प्रकल्‍पस्‍थळी सुमारे १ हजार मनुष्‍यबळ कार्यरत आहे. ही अतिरिक्‍त कुमक प्रकल्‍प पूर्णत्वास जाईपर्यंत कायम ठेवावी. एकाचवेळी समांतरपद्धतीने सर्व कामे पूर्ण करावीत, प्रकल्प कामात गुणवत्ता, सुरक्षितता आणि कार्यक्षमतेला सर्वोच्च प्राधान्य द्यावे, असे निर्देशदेखील श्री. बांगर यांनी दिले. 🔷उपायुक्त (अभियांत्रिकी) श्री. शशांक भोरे, प्रमुख अभियंता (मुंबई मलनि:सारण प्रकल्प) श्री. राजेंद्र परब तसेच संबंधित अधिकारी उपस्थित होते. @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 8, 2026

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar inspected the project site on Thursday. To accelerate the project, the workforce at the site has been increased to around 1,000 personnel from the first week of October. Officials have directed that the additional manpower be maintained until the project is completed, ensuring work progresses at the required pace.

"To ensure the project is completed within the stipulated timeline, all works must be executed simultaneously and at an accelerated pace," directed Bangar. He stressed that quality, safety and efficiency must remain the top priorities at the worksite.

Seven STPs Under Construction

The BMC is constructing seven STPs at Worli (500 MLD), Bandra (360 MLD), Malad (454 MLD), Ghatkopar (337 MLD), Dharavi (418 MLD), Bhandup (215 MLD) and Versova (180 MLD), offering a combined treatment capacity of 2,464 MLD per day. Along with the operational 37 MLD Colaba STP, Mumbai’s total sewage treatment capacity will rise to 2,501 MLD.

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This ambitious project to upgrade seven STPs—stalled for nearly two decades—was awarded in May 2022 at a cost of Rs 27,309.83 crore.

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