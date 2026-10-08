Mumbai Infra Update: BMC Accelerates 337 MLD Ghatkopar STP Work, Full Project Targeted By March 2027

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: At a time when every drop of water is becoming increasingly precious for Mumbai, the BMC has stepped up work on the 337-million-litre-a-day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Ghatkopar.
The civic body has set a December 31, 2026 deadline for completing the liquid pipeline required for secondary treatment of sewage, while the entire project is targeted for completion by March 31, 2027.
Ghatkopar STP Work Accelerated
The BMC is developing a Ghatkopar STP using Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology. "The treated water will be reused for various purposes, while the project is expected to improve coastal water quality and support marine ecosystems. Residents of Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, Govandi and Chembur are set to benefit from the project," said a civic official.
Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar inspected the project site on Thursday. To accelerate the project, the workforce at the site has been increased to around 1,000 personnel from the first week of October. Officials have directed that the additional manpower be maintained until the project is completed, ensuring work progresses at the required pace.
"To ensure the project is completed within the stipulated timeline, all works must be executed simultaneously and at an accelerated pace," directed Bangar. He stressed that quality, safety and efficiency must remain the top priorities at the worksite.
Seven STPs Under Construction
The BMC is constructing seven STPs at Worli (500 MLD), Bandra (360 MLD), Malad (454 MLD), Ghatkopar (337 MLD), Dharavi (418 MLD), Bhandup (215 MLD) and Versova (180 MLD), offering a combined treatment capacity of 2,464 MLD per day. Along with the operational 37 MLD Colaba STP, Mumbai’s total sewage treatment capacity will rise to 2,501 MLD.
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This ambitious project to upgrade seven STPs—stalled for nearly two decades—was awarded in May 2022 at a cost of Rs 27,309.83 crore.
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