Mumbai To Get 1,233 MLD Recycled Water By 2027 As BMC Fast-Tracks STP Project |

Mumbai: Mumbai can expect to get 1,233 million litres daily (MLD) water supplied by next year-end as the BMC aims to commission it's seven sewage treatment plants (STP) by July 2027. "Almost 60% of the total project work is completed. The Bhandup STP will be commissioned in October 2026. Although the remaining plants are likely to be commissioned by July, we expect the tertiary treated water will be available for use from October-November 2027 as during rainfall treated water can be diluted," said a senior BMC officer.

The tertiary treated water will be non-potable (unfit for human consumption) and can be used for all purposes except drinking. As Mumbai looms under water shortage, the BMC's ambitious STP project will prove crucial in future to meet city's water demand. The BMC is constructing total seven STPs across Mumbai, with a total capacity of 2,464 MLD (secondary treated), of which 1,233 MLD tertiary treated water will be available for non-potable purposes. The remaining will be released in the sea.

Additional municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar said that once the project is completed, Mumbai will have around 1200 MLD treated water, which can be used for all non-potable purposes like industrial uses, construction sites, cleaning, water roadside plants etc.

After a delay of decades, the BMC finally started work of seven STPs in July 2022, at the estimated project cost of Rs 17, 181 crore. The locations where the STPs are been constructed are- Worli, Bandra, Dharavi, Versova, Malad, Bhandup and Ghatkopar.

"It is possible to complete the project by November 2027. The main challenge was commencing the project work, and the most technical and time consuming work is completed in the last four years. The remaining work is not very time consuming," the officer said. He added that the Worli and Bandra STPs have membrane bioreactor technology used, and for Bhandup STP, constant flow technology is used. For the remaining four STPs have sequential batch reactors.

Once all seven STPs are commissioned, it will prove as a huge relief for Mumbai, as the water demand is increasing. Mumbai's current water demand (at source) is 4,665 MLD, which is expected to reach up to 6,424 MLD by 2041. While the current water supply stands at 4,100 MLD against the demand of 4,665 MLD, a significant quantity of water is lost due to leakages and theft.

The total capacity of all seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai dropped to 9% on Friday. Amid delayed monsoon, Mumbai is currently witnessing 10-15% water cut. To meet the daily requirement, the BMC has curbed water supply for construction sites.

Sewage Treatment Plants, percentage of work completed and it's capacity

Worli - 56.30% (500 MLD)

Bandra - 60.42% (360 MLD)

Dharavi - 67.61% (418 MLD)

Versova - 64.84% (180 MLD)

Bhandup - 78.20% (215 MLD)

Ghatkopar - 59% (337 MLD)

Total capacity of seven STPs- 2464 MLD, which is secondarily treated

Of which 50% will get tertiary treatment which will be available for non-potable purposes

Total water for non-potable purposes - 1233 MLD

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