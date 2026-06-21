MMRDA Seeks MHADA Clearance Of ₹54 Lakh Dues Linked To Sewri-Worli Connector Rehab Flats | Sourced

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has approached the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), seeking clearance of outstanding dues of nearly Rs 54 lakh related to rehabilitation flats allotted for project-affected residents of the Sewri-Worli Connector project.

According to officials, the Sewri-Worli Connector project had encountered hurdles due to the presence of two residential buildings along the proposed alignment. To facilitate the project's progress, MMRDA had undertaken the rehabilitation of affected occupants through MHADA and had paid around Rs 90 crore towards the acquisition of the rehabilitation units.

However, a review has revealed that several charges associated with these flats remain unpaid. The outstanding amount is estimated at approximately ₹54 lakh and includes around Rs 45 lakh towards society maintenance charges, Rs 4.93 lakh in property tax dues and about Rs 3.81 lakh in electricity bills.

A senior MMRDA official said the authority has formally written to MHADA, requesting it to settle the pending payments with the concerned agencies at the earliest. The dues relate to maintenance, utility and tax liabilities linked to the rehabilitation housing provided under the project.

The 4.5km Worli-Sewri Elevated Connector, designed to ease traffic from Atal Setu and connect to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Coastal Road, is progressing rapidly with two major rail overbridges planned at Sewri and Elphinstone.

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