Mumbai: MHADA Partners MahaTennis Foundation To Develop World-Class Tennis Centre In Andheri

MHADA and the MahaTennis Foundation have signed an MoU to establish a world-class tennis training and tournament facility in Andheri | Sourced

Mumbai, June 16: In a move aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure in the city, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has partnered with the MahaTennis Foundation to develop a world-class tennis training and tournament facility on a two-acre land parcel in Andheri.

The two organisations recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project, which will come up on an approximately 8,000-square-metre MHADA-owned plot at Kolekalyan in Andheri.

Officials said the initiative is expected to provide aspiring tennis players in Mumbai and Maharashtra access to modern coaching and competitive facilities while helping nurture talent for national and international tournaments.

MoU Signed For World-Class Tennis Facility

The MoU was signed in the presence of MHADA Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board Chief Officer Milind Borikar, and senior representatives from both organisations.

Under the agreement, the land will be made available to the MahaTennis Foundation under a joint partnership model for a period of 30 years. The project will include international-standard tennis courts, training infrastructure, facilities for hosting tournaments, and supporting amenities for players and coaches.

MHADA To Invest Rs 10 Crore In Project

MHADA will invest Rs 10 crore in the project, while the MahaTennis Foundation will contribute Rs 5 crore. Officials said the facility is expected to become a dedicated tennis hub for Mumbai's western suburbs, where demand for quality sports infrastructure continues to grow.

As per the terms of the agreement, ownership and possession of the land will remain with MHADA at all times. All infrastructure developed under the project will also remain MHADA's property, while the MahaTennis Foundation will be responsible for obtaining statutory approvals, operating and maintaining the facility, and ensuring compliance with safety and regulatory requirements.

Free Training For Students And Employee Benefits

The agreement also includes provisions for social outreach. Twenty students will receive professional tennis training free of cost every year, while special coaching facilities will be made available for MHADA and state government employees and their children.

Officials said a project management committee comprising representatives from the Housing Department and MHADA will oversee implementation and monitor operations. Additionally, 40 per cent of any commercial revenue generated from non-sports activities at the facility will be shared with MHADA.

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The project marks one of the few large-scale public sector initiatives focused on creating dedicated tennis infrastructure in Mumbai and is expected to contribute to the growth of the sport in the city while expanding access to professional training facilities for young athletes.

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