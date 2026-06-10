CISF Proposes To Lease 1,250 MHADA Flats In Kalyan's Shirdhon Project For Its Personnel, Monthly Revenue Estimated At ₹1.5 Crore | FPJ

Mumbai: In the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Konkan board houses, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have expressed interest in leasing 1,250 flats for its personnel.

Discussions Underway

Senior officials from MHADA and CISF have already held discussions on the proposal, and a final decision is expected in the coming days, as per sources. The housing units under consideration are located at Shirdhon in Kalyan, where MHADA is developing a large-scale residential project comprising more than 18,000 homes.

Officials said the proposed accommodation forms part of a major integrated housing development and would offer CISF personnel access to essential civic amenities and a secure residential environment. The presence of security personnel within the township is also expected to strengthen overall safety and enhance public confidence in the project.

Financial Breakdown

According to officials, the flats proposed for lease are valued between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 22 lakh each. The monthly rent is expected to range between Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000 per unit. If the proposal is approved, MHADA is likely to earn nearly Rs 1.5 crore in rental income every month.

The development marks an important milestone for MHADA's rental housing policy. The policy aims to cater to people who migrate to Maharashtra temporarily for education, employment or other purposes and require affordable rental accommodation.

Apart from selling homes, MHADA has also been exploring opportunities to create a stock of rental housing under the new policy framework. Within a few months of the policy being introduced, the authority has received a proposal for leasing 1,250 units, indicating growing institutional demand for rental housing.

Confirming the proposal, a senior Konkan Board official , said CISF has approached the authority seeking rental accommodation at Shirdhon. "Leasing these homes could generate nearly Rs 1.5 crore in monthly revenue for MHADA. A decision on the proposal is expected soon," he said.

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