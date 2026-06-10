Centre Extends Microfinance Credit Guarantee Scheme, Raises Loan Cap For Large MFIs To ₹1,000 Crore

The government has extended the CGSMFI-2.0 scheme to support greater credit flow to microfinance institutions and small borrowers nationwide | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, June 10, 2026: The Central Government has extended the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Microfinance Institutions-2.0 (CGSMFI-2.0) up to August 31, 2026, or till guarantees for an amount of Rs 20,000 crore are issued, whichever is earlier.

Increase In Loan Cap For Large NBFC-MFIs

The Government has also approved an increase in the maximum loan amount cap for large-sized NBFC-MFIs/MFIs from Rs 300 crore to Rs 1,000 crore under the overall ceiling of 20 per cent of Assets Under Management (AUM), according to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry on Wednesday.

The extension of the scheme's validity and the increase in the maximum loan amount cap for large-sized NBFC-MFIs/MFIs are expected to result in better utilisation of the scheme and facilitate increased credit flow to the microfinance institutions sector.

About The CGSMFI-2.0 Scheme

The Central Government introduced the CGSMFI-2.0 scheme on March 20, 2026. The scheme aims to provide guarantee cover to banks and financial institutions through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC) against expected losses on financial assistance extended by them to Non-Banking Financial Company-Microfinance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) and MFIs for on-lending to small borrowers.

As of date, loans totalling Rs 770 crore have been sanctioned under the scheme.

Eligibility And Guarantee Coverage

Those eligible for loans under the scheme include existing and new small borrowers within the regulatory definition of microfinance as prescribed by the RBI from time to time.

The guarantee coverage extends to 80 per cent of the amount in default for small NBFC-MFIs/MFIs, 75 per cent for medium NBFC-MFIs/MFIs, and 70 per cent for large NBFC-MFIs/MFIs.

The guarantee fee under the scheme is 0.50 per cent per annum on the sanctioned amount for the first year and on the outstanding amount thereafter.

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Interest Rate Guidelines

The interest rate has been capped at EBLR or MCLR plus 2 per cent per annum on loans by MLIs to NBFC-MFIs or MFIs.

While on-lending to small borrowers, these MFIs/NBFC-MFIs have to cap the interest rate at 1 per cent below the average lending rate during the previous six months, the Finance Ministry statement added.

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