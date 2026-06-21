'Cleaner Seas, Cleaner Shores': MbPA To Install Recycling Machines Across Mumbai Waterfront |

Mumbai: In a bid to curb marine pollution and improve cleanliness along the city's waterfront, the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) has decided to install 10 recycling machines at the Gateway of India and other prominent tourist destinations under its jurisdiction.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over plastic bottles, beverage cans and other waste being discarded into the sea by visitors. According to MbPA officials, the authority collects nearly 14 tonnes of waste every year, a large share of which comprises plastic litter generated in and around waterfront areas.

Officials said the recycling machines are aimed at encouraging responsible waste disposal and reducing the amount of plastic entering the marine ecosystem. The move is expected to help protect aquatic life while improving the overall cleanliness of Mumbai's iconic tourist attractions.

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Each machine will be capable of storing between 2,500 and 3,000 plastic bottles. Visitors will be able to deposit empty plastic bottles and soft drink cans into the units, which will segregate and store the collected material for onward recycling.

MbPA Chairperson Dr. M. Angamuthu said the machines will be installed at key locations including the Gateway of India, Port Hospital, Yellow Gate, Orange Gate, Vijay Dweep and Ballard Estate. Additional installations are also planned at other high-footfall areas managed by the port authority.

Officials believe the deployment of recycling machines at locations such as the Gateway of India, Ferry Wharf and the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal will discourage littering and promote sustainable waste management practices among tourists and commuters.

The initiative forms part of MbPA's broader efforts to enhance environmental sustainability across its waterfront assets. Besides reducing plastic pollution, the authority expects the project to contribute to cleaner public spaces and a better visitor experience at some of Mumbai's busiest tourism and maritime hubs.

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