FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Mumbai Local Train Delays Leave Commuters Fuming, Tiger Shroff Firing Case Accused To Appear In Court'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. 'We Got Father's Body After 12 Hrs, But Killer Was Let Off In Seconds’: Keralam Family Demands Justice After Judge's Minor Son Gets Bail In Mercedes Crash Case

The accident involved a Mercedes car allegedly driven by the judge’s minor son and a scooter ridden by a 55-year-old street food vendor named Jayabalakrishnan, who was returning home around 2:00 AM with groceries after closing his shop when the vehicle hit him. (Read more...)

2. Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 4 Accused To Be Produced Before Esplanade Court Today As Police Custody Ends

Four accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case—Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita—will be produced before Mumbai’s Esplanade Court today as their police custody ends on October 26. Arrested in Delhi, they are accused of supplying weapons to the shooters and being part of the alleged conspiracy. (Read more...)

3. 'Train Bimar Hogya Hai': Amid Mumbai Local Delays, Passengers Flood m-Indicator Chats With Hilarious Comments

As Central Railway services faced disruptions on Monday, Mumbai commuters turned to m-Indicator with sarcastic comments. One joked, 'Train bimar hogya hai,' while another demanded, 'Bullet train chalu karo.' Officials attributed delays to a foreign wire near Mulund and smoke in Kanjurmarg's relay room. Trains reportedly ran 15–20 minutes late, forcing some passengers to walk along railway tracks. (Read more...)

4. BJP Plans Nationwide Padyatras From November 1 To Counter INDIA Bloc's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' Rally In Delhi

The BJP plans month-long nationwide padyatras from November 1 to counter the INDIA Bloc's proposed 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Amit Shah is likely to join marches in Hyderabad and Haryana. The Opposition rally, called over alleged electoral roll irregularities, faces objections over its timing on the 1984 anti-Sikh violence anniversary and festive season concerns. (Read more...)

5. Mumbai: Somaiya College Mid-Semester Chemistry Paper Postponed Due To Central Railway Delays

Two students from the college told the Free Press Journal that they had received messages from the institution stating that the examination had been postponed to October 28. (Read more...)

6. eMudhra Apologises After Weak Keys Expose Eight Certificate Authorities, Exits Global SSL/TLS Business

Indian digital trust firm eMudhra has revoked eight intermediate certificate authorities after researchers found their private keys were easily recoverable. The company said a script error created weak keys alongside intended P-384 keys, but found no evidence of misuse. Google and Mozilla blocked the affected keys. (Read more...)

7. LPG Cylinder Rules From November 1, Will Gas Prices & Booking Rules Change? Here's What Consumers Should Know

LPG prices may change from November 1, while Aadhaar e-KYC requirements could affect subsidy benefits. Here's what domestic and commercial consumers should know. (Read more...)

8. Storm Boelo Forces Jet2 Plane Onto Grass During Landing At Birmingham Airport Amid - WATCH

A Jet2 aircraft briefly veered onto the grass beside the runway while landing at Birmingham Airport amid strong winds caused by Storm Boelo. Flight LS1310, travelling from Venice, returned safely to the tarmac and proceeded towards the airport stand. Jet2 attributed the incident to “exceptional weather conditions.” According to a BBC report, passengers disembarked normally following the incident. (Read more...)

9. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 10-Year-Old Brother Smashes Sensational Century In Local Match

Aashirwad scored an unbeaten 107 runs in just 87 balls. During this innings, he hit 14 fours and 4 sixes. It was on the back the 10-year-old prowess that his side clinched a hard-fought 2-wicket win. Notably, the other nine batsmen in Aashirwad's team could not even cross the 20-run mark. (Read more...)

10. Madhoo Recalls Being 'Afraid Of Judgements' Over South Indian Accent, Lauds Rashmika Mandanna For Embracing Hers - VIDEO

Actress Madhoo praised Rashmika Mandanna for embracing her South Indian accent despite criticism. Recalling her own insecurities, Madhoo revealed that it took her 30 to 35 years to accept her identity. "Rashmika, great power to you, girl!" she said, applauding the actress for owning her accent. (Read more...)