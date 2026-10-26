'We Got Father's Body After 12 Hrs, But Killer Was Let Off In Seconds’: Keralam Family Demands Justice After Judge's Minor Son Gets Bail

Keralam Family Demands Justice After Judge's Minor Son Gets Bail; Deceased Family Questions | X

A 17-year-old boy allegedly rammed his Mercedes into a scooter. The incident led to the killing of its rider in Kochi, Keralam, in the wee hours of Sunday, October 25, 2026, according to the police. However, the Juvenile Justice Board, Ernakulam, granted bail to the minor accused in connection with the case on Monday, October 26, 2026.

The incident has raised questions about road safety, parental responsibility and the legal procedures applicable when juveniles are accused of serious offences. Meanwhile, the deceased Jayabalakrishnan's family questions law and order.

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What happened in Kochi?

The accident involved a Mercedes car allegedly driven by the judge’s minor son and a scooter ridden by a 55-year-old street food vendor named Jayabalakrishnan, who was returning home around 2:00 AM with groceries after closing his shop when the vehicle hit him.

The collision resulted in the death of the scooter rider in Cheranalloor, prompting authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. He died while being taken to hospital. After the tragic incident, the minor was taken into custody by the Cheranalloor police and was released on station bail.

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Juvenile Justice Board grants bail

Following the protest by the victim's family and neighbour, the minor was taken into custody and produced before the JJB. However, the Juvenile Justice Board has granted bail to the minor accused. Under India's juvenile justice framework, children alleged to have committed offences are generally dealt with under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The law provides specific procedures for handling cases involving children in conflict with the law, including provisions concerning bail and the role of the Juvenile Justice Board. The outcome depends on the circumstances of the case and the applicable legal provisions.

Deceased's family demands justice, questions law and order

After the Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the minor accused, the deceased's son and daughter demanded justice and questioned law and order, saying, "We got the body after 12 hours, but the killer was let off in seconds. How can we believe in this law?"

Justice is the same for everyone: Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala acknowledged on Monday that there were failures by the police in the incident involving the death of a street food vendor, struck by a Mercedes-Benz driven by a judge's minor son in Kochi, and indicated that the government would implement strict measures, potentially targeting the boy's father if necessary. “Justice is the same for everyone. There is no distinction between the rich and the poor,” the minister said, adding that the government viewed the incident seriously and would ensure a fair investigation.