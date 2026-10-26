BJP Plans Nationwide Padyatras From November 1 To Counter INDIA Bloc's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' Rally In Delhi | X

New Delhi, Oct 26: As the INDIA Bloc plans to organise a mega rally on November 1, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching a month-long counter-offensive starting the same day with synchronised 'padyatras' (foot marches) led by top political figures.

BJP Plans Nationwide Padyatras

This campaign is being organised to counter the INDIA Bloc's scheduled 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

Top Ministers and Chief Ministers from the BJP-ruled states will be deployed across the country to participate in the 'padyatras'.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin is likely to participate in some of the events.

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to participate in a 'padyatra' in Hyderabad on November 2 and in Haryana on November 5.

Delhi: On INDIA Bloc's proposed rally in Ramlila Maidan, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "There is a right to protest in a democracy. Those who are having an issue—whether it is the time of Deepavali, a Hindu festival, or losses suffered by traders—we don't care about that. Let them hold one rally, or let them hold four rallies. Whoever faces trouble, we will speak in the best interest of the public." — IANS (@ians_india) October 26, 2026

INDIA Bloc Targets Election Commission

The INDIA Bloc has announced the mega gathering to protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The Opposition leaders have also demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the allegations of "vote chori".

Delhi: On the 'INDIA' bloc's rally scheduled for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, BJP leader and Executive President of the United Hindu Front, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, says, "Our protest is a symbolic protest. We are conducting this protest in accordance with the rules and laws, and we will march to Rahul Gandhi's residence to submit a memorandum addressed to the President..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 25, 2026

Earlier, Delhi Police issued a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) clearing the security and traffic coordination for the event from October 25 to November 3.

November 1 Rally Sparks Political Row

However, the scheduled event has triggered a massive row. The BJP is heavily targeting the Congress-led Opposition alliance by pointing out that November 1 marks the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence in Delhi.

Additionally, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, urging them to postpone the rally until after November 10, given the festive season.

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Kharge Responds To Traders' Concerns

Kharge has acknowledged that some traders had submitted a memorandum regarding the matter and clarified that a final decision on the next steps would be taken only after consultations with the Congress party and its allies in the INDIA Bloc.

The traders' body welcomed the Congress President's statement on the proposed rally, describing it as a ray of hope for the city's trading community.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)