Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Announces 'Save The Vote, Save The Country' Mega Rally In Delhi On November 1 At Ramlila Maidan | X

New Delhi [India], October 25: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged students, farmers, labourers, women, youth and traders to participate in the ‘Save the Vote, Save the Country Jan March and Mega Rally’ scheduled to be held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1, alleging that names had been removed from voter lists and rules and laws had been violated.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Vote Theft

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that votes were being stolen and claimed that people raising questions had faced the use of force. He called on people from different sections of society to join the rally, describing it as a campaign to protect democracy.

हमारा वोट चुराया जा रहा है और ये हम किसी हाल में चुपचाप नहीं सहेंगे।मतदाता सूचियों से नाम काटे गए। नियम-कानून तोड़े गए। और सवाल पूछने वालों पर लाठियां चलीं।अब जवाब देश देगा। 1 नवंबर - चलो दिल्ली।वोट बचाओ - देश बचाओ जन मार्च और महारैली।छात्र, किसान, मज़दूर, महिलाएं, नौजवान और व्यापारी - जिस-जिस को लोकतंत्र की फ़िक्र है, वो ज़रूर आए।वोट आपका है। लड़ाई भी आपकी है।📍 रामलीला मैदान, नई दिल्ली PS: BJP और उसके साथियों का दिल से धन्यवाद, जो इस कार्यक्रम का इतना ज़ोर-शोर से प्रचार कर रहे हैं और इसे ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा लोगों तक पहुंचा रहे हैं। बस अगले 7 दिन भी यही जोश और लगन बनाए रखिए!#ChaloDilli#RamlilaMarch — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 25, 2026

“Our votes are being stolen, and we will not tolerate this quietly under any circumstances,” Gandhi wrote.

“Names have been removed from the voter lists. Rules and laws have been broken. And lathis have been used on those asking questions. Now the country will respond,” he added.

Congress Announces November 1 Mega Rally

Announcing the November 1 programme, the Congress leader urged people to gather in the national capital for the march and mega rally.

“November 1 - Let's go to Delhi. Save the Vote - Save the Country Jan March and Mega Rally,” his post read.

Gandhi Urges Citizens To Join Campaign

Gandhi appealed to students, farmers, labourers, women, young people and traders, along with anyone concerned about democracy, to participate in the event.

“Students, farmers, labourers, women, youth, and traders - anyone who cares about democracy must come,” he wrote.

Emphasising the role of citizens in the campaign, Gandhi added, “The vote is yours. The fight is also yours.”

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Rahul Gandhi Takes Swipe At BJP

The Congress leader also took a swipe at the BJP and its allies, sarcastically thanking them for promoting the programme and helping it reach a wider audience.

“Heartfelt thanks to BJP and its allies, who are promoting this programme with such great enthusiasm and reaching it to more and more people,” Gandhi wrote.

He further urged them to continue their efforts in the days leading up to the rally.

“Just keep up this same zeal and dedication for the next 7 days!” he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)