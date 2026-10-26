Storm Boelo Forces Jet2 Plane Onto Grass During Landing At Birmingham Airport Amid - WATCH |

A Jet2 passenger aircraft briefly veered off the paved runway and onto the adjoining grass while landing at Birmingham Airport in the United Kingdom, as strong winds associated with Storm Boelo swept across the region. The unusual landing was captured on video, which has since circulated widely on social media.

The aircraft reportedly regained the runway and proceeded towards the airport stand. Fortunately, the incident did not prevent passengers from disembarking normally, according to a BBC report.

Jet2 Flight From Venice Encounters Strong Winds During Landing

The incident involved Jet2 flight LS1310, which was travelling from Venice, Italy, to Birmingham on Sunday afternoon. The aircraft's brief movement onto the grass occurred amid challenging weather conditions affecting the West Midlands.

Jet2 attributed the incident to “exceptional weather conditions” caused by Storm Boelo. The airline's explanation came as strong winds swept across parts of the UK, creating difficult conditions for air travel.

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Footage of the landing shows the passenger aircraft moving beyond the paved runway onto the adjacent grassy area before returning to the tarmac. The video drew attention online, with the aircraft's unexpected movement highlighting the challenges pilots can face when landing in adverse weather.

Despite the incident, the flight continued towards its designated airport stand, and passengers were able to exit the aircraft normally.

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Storm Boelo Brings Strong Winds Across Parts Of UK

The incident took place as Storm Boelo brought unsettled weather to several parts of the United Kingdom over the weekend. Strong winds prompted concerns about potential travel disruption, particularly in areas exposed to powerful gusts.

The UK's Met Office had forecast that the storm would affect Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of northern England. Birmingham, situated in the West Midlands, was also experiencing stormy conditions.