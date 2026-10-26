'Train Bimar Hogya Hai': Amid Mumbai Local Delays, Passengers Flood m-Indicator Chats With Hilarious Comments | Screengrab

Mumbai’s local train disruption on Monday morning left commuters stranded, with some forced to walk along railway tracks as services on the Central Railway’s main line ran behind schedule. While passengers struggled to reach their destinations, Mumbaikars turned to popular railway app m-Indicator to vent their frustration through a series of witty comments and memes.

“Train bimar hogya hai koi lene chalega,” one user commented, joking that the local train had fallen ill and needed someone to come and pick it up. Another quipped, “Bullet train chalu karo,” bringing India’s flagship high-speed rail project into the conversation amid the suburban railway chaos.

A commuter who said he was stuck at Shahad station received a sarcastic response from another user: “Tell your family you'll return home tomorrow.” One passenger wrote, “Happy Diwali Central Walo,” while another took a dig at office-goers, commenting, “Office wale to beth gaye apna laptop on krkr.” The humour came against the backdrop of a difficult morning for thousands of commuters, as technical issues disrupted train movements on Mumbai’s busy suburban network.

According to Central Railway, a foreign wire was detected hanging from the overhead equipment (OHE) on the down slow line between Mulund and Thane at around 9.23 am. The railway administration then arranged an OHE block at 10 am to remove the wire.

The disruption led to train bunching, with services on the main line reportedly running at least 15–20 minutes behind schedule. Commuters travelling between Mulund and Nahur were seen walking along the tracks as trains remained delayed.

A separate incident involving smoke and a fire in the relay room at Kanjurmarg further affected services. The Central Railway’s Mumbai Division said the combination of the overhead equipment block and the relay room incident had caused bunching and delays.

@NirmeetiP @vssalman007 #WATCH | Mumbai: CR Local Train Services Face Disruption Due To Signal Failure & OHE Block; Restoration Work Underway, Says PRO Swapnil NilaReported by @NirmeetiP #MumbaiNews #CentralRailway #MumbaiLocal #LocalTrainDelay https://t.co/3Yl2QXQTaH — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 26, 2026

In a social media update, the divisional railway manager’s office requested passengers to bear with the inconvenience and said the cause of the relay room incident would be investigated after services were restored.

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