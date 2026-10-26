Madhoo Recalls Being 'Afraid Of Judgements' Over South Indian Accent, Lauds Rashmika Mandanna For Embracing Hers - VIDEO

Actress Madhoo praised Rashmika Mandanna for embracing her South Indian identity and accent, saying it took her nearly 35 years to reach the same level of self-acceptance. The actress shared her thoughts after watching Rashmika's recent appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 9, where the latter addressed the criticism she faces over her Hindi pronunciation.

In a video shared on social media as part of her 'I Am in Love' series, Madhoo applauded Rashmika for taking the criticism in her stride instead of allowing it to affect her confidence. She said she admired how the actress acknowledged her accent and spoke about her identity without hesitation.

"I recently saw Rashmika Mandanna's show Koffee with Karan, and the way she dealt with her accent criticism, I just loved it. She laughs about it, she accepts it, she owns it, calls herself a South Indian and says, 'So, I am a South Indian and I have a South Indian accent.' And she's so cool about it and I am really in love with that," Madhoo said.

Madhoo Recalls Her Struggle With Accent Criticism

Reflecting on her own journey in the Hindi film industry, Madhoo revealed that she once felt insecure about her South Indian accent and worked hard to ensure that her Hindi pronunciation would not become a reason for criticism.

"Many, many years ago, when I became a Hindi film actor, I was so afraid of the judgements I was getting, and thought I would get, for being a South Indian. I worked harder and harder. I tried to get an Urdu teacher and bettered myself in Hindi, doing anything and everything so that I wouldn't get caught out because of my accent," she added.

"If anybody even spotted a little bit of an accent in my tone, I would get all flustered and work harder at it. I felt very proud when people would say that my Hindi was even better than that of a Hindi speaker. That was my journey. Today, I am so proud to say that I am a South Indian. If I make a mistake in Hindi or my accent has the thickness of a South Indian, I am okay with it. But it took me 30 to 35 years to get here," Madhoo further said.

Praising Rashmika for reaching that stage of acceptance much earlier, the actress added, "Rashmika, great power to you, girl! I just loved that you own it, laugh about it, and you are truly a star."

Sharing the video, Madhoo also expressed her admiration for Rashmika in the caption. She wrote, "I am proud to be a South Indian with the south Indian accent and I it took me 30 years to get here but Rashmika you're already there and I I love that about you in the recent interview I saw of Yours so great power to you and stay the star that you are."

The discussion began following Rashmika's appearance on Koffee With Karan 9, where she spoke about being trolled for her accent, language and performances. Explaining why she does not consider her South Indian accent a problem, the actress said, "I particularly didn't have an issue with that because they said I had a South Indian accent, but I am from the South of India. So I am going to have an accent. It's unreasonable to think otherwise."